Did DC gunman suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal's brother serve in CIA-backed 'Zero Unit'? Stunning details out

The brother of the purported DC gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal held the position of platoon leader within the same elite CIA-supported “Zero Unit” as his brother, as stated by a former official from that unit on Thursday. Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a former member of the CIA-supported 'Zero Unit', was involved in a shooting incident in Washington, DC. His brother, a platoon leader in the same unit, remains unnamed and has not been accused of wrongdoing. (FBI)

Lakanwal, aged 29, along with his brother, both operated in the southern province of Kandahar, according to a resident from the eastern province of Khost who claimed to be a cousin of the accused shooter, reported The Associated Press.

While Lakanwal initially took on the role of a security guard for the unit in 2012, he subsequently progressed to the position of team leader and GPS specialist, as mentioned by the cousin who preferred to remain anonymous.

The ex-official from the unit, who also chose not to disclose his identity, confirmed that Lakanwal's brother held the position of platoon leader, as reported by AP.

Sources acquainted with the investigation informed ABC News that Lakanwal has a brother residing in the United States.

This brother has not been officially named and has not faced any allegations of misconduct.

Lakanwal arrived in the United States with his spouse and five children amid the rapid withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

After relocating to Washington state, Lakanwal reportedly drove across the nation to Washington, DC, where he opened fire on two members of the West Virginia National Guard, resulting in the death of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, aged 20, and critically injuring Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, aged 24, as stated by authorities.

Charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal

The suspect sustained injuries when another National Guard member returned fire. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder and other related federal offenses.

The Zero Unit, to which Lakanwal belonged, received support from the CIA and participated in covert operations during the conflict in Afghanistan.

Despite their reputation for clandestine operations, the paramilitary groups were accused of violating human rights and were called "Death Squads" by activists.

The units were instrumental in the sudden withdrawal of US forces in 2021 by ensuring security around Kabul International Airport.