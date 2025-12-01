‘It wasn’t the brain’: Donald Trump on what his MRI scan checked as Mar-a-Lago photo sparks health concerns | Watch

US President Donald Trump remains emphatic about his mental health amid latest reports of concern. He pointed a finger at his head and declared, “It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it,” as he fielded questions on Sunday about what part of his body was tested in a recent MRI scan. Donald Trump answering questions about his recent health scans, aboard Air Force One.(Reuters)

He even taunted two of the reporters, saying they would be “incapable” of passing such a test.

The 79-year-old realtor-cum-Republican leader also said he would have no problems releasing the results of the medical tests, including the scan, he underwent in October, insisting that they were “perfect”.

But his recent photos have meant he's being compared to his predecessor Joe Biden — whom he calls “sleepy Joe” — on the health count.

Mar-a-Lago photo sparks theories

Public scrutiny regarding his health was heightened by a photograph from Mar-a-Lago, his Florida club, that showed President Trump sitting by a window; his eyes closed, mouth open.

On the social media platform X, one user remarked that the photo was reminiscent of Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday, reiterating the demand to "Release the MRI results". Another commenter noted that President Trump "is seen falling asleep frequently". Others argued that he was "clearly not well".

Concerns about President Trump's health are not new; he has been photographed in the past appearing to doze off.

What White House has said

The White House has so far declined to share details on why Trump had an MRI during his physical examination, or what part of his body was scanned exactly.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said Trump received “advanced imaging” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre “as part of his routine physical examination”, and that the results showed Trump remains in “exceptional physical health".

Trump said on Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI, “It was just an MRI,” he said, “What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.” This statement came during an exchange with reporters as he traveled back to Washington from Florida aboard Air Force One.

‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden comparison

Conversation around Trump's health has often involved political comparisons to his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, who had to drop out of the 2024 election due to health concerns. Trump continues to refer to Bide, who turned 83 recently, as “sleepy Joe”.

The Mar-a-Lago photo of a tired-looking Trump was shared alongside a picture of Joe Biden in Nantucket. The image of the former president showed Biden looking more “sprightly”, sporting a smile, a cap, and a leather jacket.

This comparison drew attention because President Trump and his loyalists have historically used President Biden's age and health as a political attack point, frequently alleging cognitive decline. Even now, the President has continued a campaign against Biden's orders, claiming his predecessor was not in the right frame of mind at the time.

(with PTI and Reuters inputs)