Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Florida woman identified as Rihanna LA house shooting suspect

Florida woman, 35, was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder following gunfire that occurred on Sunday at the residence of singer Rihanna, hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky, and their children. A 35-year-old Florida woman, Ivanna Ortiz, was arrested for attempted murder after gunfire erupted at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home (AFP)

The Los Angeles Police Department identified Ivanna Ortiz as the woman who was arrested. She is currently in custody after law enforcement responded to a report of shots being fired from a vehicle at the home located in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles.

Rihanna's children were present at home during shooting The shooting incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the residence where Rihanna resides with A$AP Rocky and their three children. The LAPD confirmed to NBC4 Investigates that Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and the children were present at the time of the shooting. However, no injuries were reported.

Information regarding the timing and location of the woman's arrest was not immediately disclosed. She has been detained on a bond of $10 million.

Following the report of the incident, law enforcement utilized a helicopter to track down the white Tesla that had escaped southward along Coldwater Canyon Drive. The authorities pursued the vehicle to a shopping center in Sherman Oaks, where the suspect was apprehended 30 minutes subsequent to the placement of the 911 call.

Los Angeles Police Department releases statement According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman approached the property and discharged between seven and nine rounds using what police characterized as an AR-15-style rifle. At least four rounds impacted the house.

The front gate of the property appeared to be covered in bullet holes, and investigators were seen examining an Airstream trailer that was parked in the driveway.

The department announced that the case will be managed by investigators from its Robbery-Homicide Division.

Neighbor speaks out A neighbor reported that she was engaged in washing dishes when she was taken aback by the sudden loud sounds of gunfire in their quiet neighborhood.

"I was somewhat taken aback," the woman told NBC4. "Such incidents are uncommon in this neighborhood. It is generally very peaceful."