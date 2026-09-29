Warring leads Ferozepur protest, seeks CEC’s removal

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday led a party protest here demanding the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of “subverting and sabotaging” the electoral process. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday led a party protest here demanding the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the Election Commission of “subverting and sabotaging” the electoral process. (File)

Congress workers raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home minister Amit Shah and Kumar and burnt their effigies during the protest.

Addressing the gathering, Warring alleged that 13.8 crore voters had been “single-handedly disenfranchised” through deletion from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

He cited Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, claiming that electoral outcomes in these states were contrary to ground realities and public perception.

Warring alleged that the Election Commission under Kumar was selectively deleting names of voters believed to be opposed to the ruling party. He also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations regarding electoral rolls and claimed that subsequent developments had strengthened the Congress’ concerns.

Turning to Punjab, Warring claimed that 20 lakh names had already been deleted from the state’s electoral rolls and warned that the figure could rise further.

He also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government, describing the AAP and BJP as “two sides of the same coin”. He also accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of “surrendering” before Delhi-based leaders.