Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 review: Duffer Brothers elevate emotion over spectacle in fabulous setup for finale

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 review

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Linda Hamilton

Creators: Duffer Brothers

Rating: ★★★★ There were many complaints that I had with the first volume of Stranger Things Season 5 (episodes/chapters 1-4). It felt juvenile, slow, and even cringe at times. Many fans of the series defended the slowness with the argument that the first volume was meant to set up the grand finish. And even though I still stand by the flaws I observed in Volume 1, the second instalment makes up for all that and how. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is a harkback to the best of the show, connecting with the characters’ emotions and personalities, and keeping spectacle second. Mind you, there are still several hair-raising moments, but they act as supplements to the almost tear-jerking narrative. Finally, Stranger Things is back to its best! Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 review: Noah Schnapp takes centrestage as the loved series hurtles towards its finale.

The plot

The last time we saw our heroes from Hawkins, Will had found his sorcerer wings, giving us one of the series’ most badass moments. But Vecna had still succeeded in finding his vessels to end the world. Volume 2 sees our heroes devise a plan to foil that, while also, for the first time, uncovering the mystery of the Upside Down. Eleven is coming to terms with reuniting with her ‘sister’ Kali, and Max is coaching Holly to escape Vecna’s mind. As the episodes progress, the plots merge, and it all sets up for a delicious finale.

How Stranger Things finds its mojo again

Over the last few years, many shows have been accused of throwing it all away in the final season (here’s looking at you, Game of Thrones and Lost). Beloved franchises have had spoiled endings because the makers fail to understand how to tie in all the loose ends, meet audience expectations, and give an ending that justifies the buildup. Stranger Things gets back on track for a fitting finale with S5 Vol 2. The three hour-long episodes weave the narratives we have seen unfold over a decade, and manage to cohesively bring them together in one tightly-woven plot.

What truly works for Vol 2 is how the Duffer Brothers consciously choose to keep the characters’ emotional upheavals at the forefront, while not sacrificing the spectacle that has become emblematic of the show. There are moments that inspire awe, make you gasp, and even cheer, but they are all made possible because the show again invests us in the characters and their journeys. That slight derailment in S5 Vol 1 has been corrected, and we find ourselves rooting for our heroes again. They no longer come off as shoddily written, nor does the dialogue seem corny again. It just goes to show that focusing on emotion always pays off, even in an otherworldly sci-fi fantasy adventure.

It’s great to see that the Duffers have stuck to the basics of character development and storytelling, highlighting how all this affects the people it happens to, rather than just treating it as a banal spectacle. They also make sure that the exposition is not dull or even repetitive. Some crisp writing ensures that we chuckle along the way as the gang finds their groove back. The dialogue exchanges are fun, and the pop culture references land perfectly.

The performances are evolving, too, with Noah Schnapp getting a good chance to show his growth as an actor. Two scenes showcase this growth and also how Duffer handles his character sensitively despite the mayhem around him. Jamie Campbell Bower continues to excel as the antagonist, adding layers to Henry Creel’s villainy that go beyond the stereotypes. However, the true stars of the show are Joe Keery and Gaten Matarazzo. In Steve and Dustin rediscovering their bond, there is a metaphor for Stranger Things being back at its best. And the two actors sail through both the emotional moments and the fun bits.

There are plenty of jaw-dropping moments too

Amid all this, Duffers still manage to give some of the best moments in the series in episode 6 as both Will and Mrs Wheeler up their game from S5 Vol 1. No spoilers, but the elevation these two characters have gotten in this season almost makes up for what happened to them over the last four seasons.

I have never been a fan of cliffhangers. Or let me amend that. I am not a fan of how every series or film uses a cliffhanger these days. But Stranger Things does not let me down there, either. Of course, Volume 2 ends on a cliffhanger. We have to wait a week for the finale. But it does not seem abrupt, or even a tease. It merely seems like the Duffers telling us: ‘You need to earn this finale’. On to New Year’s then!