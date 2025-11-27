Does Steve Harrington die in Stranger Things Season 5? Fate of Joe Keery's character in Volume 1 revealed

The beginning of the end is here. Volume 1 of Stranger Things season 5 dropped on Netflix on Thursday morning (Indian time) and Wednesday night in the US. The four new episodes of the popular show are set in 1987 as the heroes of Hawkins battle Vecna to foil his plans to take over the world. But amid the excitement, fans are worried about the fate of their favourite characters. Over the years, Stranger Things has become notorious for killing off fan-favourite characters in gruesome and unexpected fashion. And while most characters have fans, Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, clearly has more people rooting for him. We take a look at whether Steve is surviving Vecna’s onslaught on Hawkins this season. Joe Keery plays fan favourite Steve Harrington in Stranger Things.

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR STRANGER THINGS SEASON 5 AHEAD!

What happens in Stranger Things season 5?

Season 5 opens with demogorgons abducting more kids from Hawkins, even as the city has turned into a garrison controlled by the military. As Holly Wheeler goes missing, James Hopper goes to search for her in the Upside Down, and Eleven soon follows suit. Meanwhile, the rest of the gang, including Steve, are trying to find out who Vecna and his minions are targeting next, so that they can prevent those abductions. As a demigorgon shows up to abduct one such kid, Steve, Dustin, Jonathan, and Robin find themselves in Steve’s car, chasing it through a breach and ending up in the Upside Down.

Is Steve Harrington alive in Stranger Things?

Yes, at the end of Season 5 Episode 4 of Stranger Things, Steve Harrington is very much alive. However, he is trapped in the Upside Down, with his car having slammed into a wall. He and the others have discovered that the old Hawkins Lab may be at the centre of Vecna’s plan, and decide to investigate it. But that is for Season 5 Volume 2, it seems.

Steve, played by Joe Keery, has been one of the lead cast members since season 1. Originally a jock, the character has undergone a major arc of redemption, eventually becoming a fan favourite. There have been countless memes and social media messages for the show’s creators - The Duffer Brothers - warning them not to kill Steve in the final season. In the past, popular characters like Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) have met their demise on screen.

All about the Stranger Things finale

The first four episodes of Season 5 are already streaming on Netflix. Volume 2 of Season 5 drops on 25 December. It comprises episodes 5, 6, and 7. The show will conclude with a 2-hour-long series finale that will release on Netflix on New Year’s Eve.