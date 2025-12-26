After Govinda in Avatar Fire and Ash, time for Kajol to ‘face off with Vecna’ in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 dropped on Netflix this Christmas after Volume 1 was released on November 26. The series has spawned a meme that has now gone viral of Kajol's ‘face off with Vecna’ in an episode. The reactions to the meme that shows her seemingly helping Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and the other kids in their battle were equally hilarious on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: AI-generated videos of Na'vi Govinda's ‘cameo’ go viral after Avatar Fire and Ash release: ‘Yaar goosebumps aa gaye’) Kajol 'facing off Vecna' in a meme that went viral after Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 release.

Kajol faces off Vecna in Stranger Things meme

An X user posted a clip on his social media, joking, “Just watched this scene from Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kajol ji was surprisingly good.” The video he posted is of Kajol from her recent release Maa. The pivotal scene shows the actor channelling Goddess Kali to vanquish evil. The villain, demon daitya Amsaja, has a body that resembles Vecna’s in Stranger Things.

Reacting to the meme, one X user commented, “Arey bhaiya galt download kar liya (You downloaded the wrong one),” to which the memer replied, “Vecna hi hai ye toh (But this is Vecna).” Another wrote, “Ohh Kajol get camio in stranger things great,” to which they replied, “El ki badi behen (Eleven’s older sister).”

One X user even called it, “Kajol’s face off with Vecna.” A fan even wrote, “Kajol and Ronit Roy in Stranger Things>>>.” An X user even joked, “Please don't share Spoilers man.” Another thought Amsaja looked like ‘Night king from GOT, not Vecna.’

Govinda’s memes galore from ‘cameo’ in Avatar 3

This comes a few days after numerous memes of Govinda making an appearance in Avatar: The Last Airbender, not Avatar: Fire and Ash. AI-generated videos and pictures showed the Bollywood actor as a Na'vi. The memes even saw him dressed in colourful jackets, with one even showing him bonding with Jake Sully.

However, unlike the meme of Kajol, the reason for these memes was that Govinda once claimed to turn down an offer to act in Avatar. The much-loved web series Stranger Things will come to an end after five seasons on December 31, when the finale episode drops. Titled Chapter 8: The Rightside Up, it will be 2 hours and 8 minutes long.