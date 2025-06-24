Was Govinda really offered James Cameron's Avatar? Wife Sunita Ahuja says, ‘main jhooth ka saath nahi deti’

Bollywood actor Govinda had earlier claimed that James Cameron approached him for Avatar and offered him a huge amount to play the lead in the film, but he rejected it. Now, his wife Sunita Ahuja, who recently appeared on Uorfi Javed's YouTube channel, has revealed whether Govinda was really offered the film. Sunita Ahuja revealed if Govinda was offered Avatar.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda not making films

Sunita and Uorfi were seen discussing recent episodes of The Traitors in the YouTube video. When Uorfi asked if Govinda would ever agree to be a part of The Traitors, Sunita replied, "It would be a big deal if Govinda even does a film first. We’re waiting for when he’ll do one. He’s not getting a good subject right now, so I don’t know what he’s thinking."

Sunita Ahuja reveals if Govinda was offered Avatar

Uorfi further questioned Sunita if Govinda was really offered Avatar and why he rejected it. To this, Sunita replied, "Arey yaar mujhe toh nahi pata yeh kab offer hui, 40 saal toh mujhe hogaye hain Govinda ke saath. Vo Avatar ka director-producer kab aaya mujhe nahi malum. Hui bhi hai ki nahi mujhe nahi malum. Main jhooth nahi bolti naa main kisi ka side lungi. Main jhooth ka saath nahi deti (Oh man, I have no idea when this was offered. It’s been 40 years for me with Govinda. I don’t even know when that Avatar director-producer came. I don’t even know if it actually happened or not. I don’t lie, nor do I take anyone’s side. I don’t support falsehood)."

In March, during an interview with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel, Govinda revealed he rejected Avatar and said, "Picture ka title bhi maine hi diya tha. Maine Rajesh Khanna ji ko dekha tha left hand kata hua… maine kaha, ‘Yaar accha aadmi he pata nahi kyu ajeeb sa role kar liya!’ Toh maine kaha, ‘Second time banegi Avatar!’ Toh mujhe kehta hai, ‘The hero is lame!’ (I had only given the title. I had seen Rajesh Khanna and wondered why he did that part. I only predicted the sequel). I said, ‘Lame? Govinda! Hello? I am not doing your picture!’ He said, ‘I am offering you 18 crores.’ I said, ‘I don’t want your 18 crores.' He said the shoot will be for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital!"

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 movie Rangeela Raja, which also featured Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri. The film was a remake of Netrikan and bombed at the box office, earning only ₹18 lakh. Since then, the actor has been away from the big screen. Avatar starred Sam Worthington and Zoey Saldana. It is the highest-grossing film of all time with a near-$3-billion box office haul.