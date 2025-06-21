'90% Govinda lag rahe hain': Actor debuts fresh new look with moustache; but fans think it's a lookalike

Actor Govinda shared a brand new look on Instagram on Friday. However, it also led to some confusion among fans on whether it was even him in the picture after all. Govinda's new look got a few fans confused.

The new photos showed a fresh look for the 90's star. He debuted a moustache and a thicker head of hair with large sunglasses. He wore a tweed, three-piece suit with a crisp white shirt. Govinda chose a questionable background for his photo, which looked littered with trash.

How did the internet react?

Most fans loved his new look and asked when he's planning to make a comeback. “Sir aap kab karoge comeback 😢❤️please sir batao (When will you make a comeback sir. Please tell us),” said one person. “Ky bat h old energy (what an old time energy),” wrote a nostalgic fan. “The Best of Bollywood 🙌🙌 Finallyyy I get to see A Perfect character look on you,” commented another.

“Looking even more handsome in the moustache, Bollywood hero number 1,” read another comment.

A few fans were confused that the person in the photo doesn't seem to be Govinda himself. “Damn bro, you look almost 90% of Govinda,” wrote a Maxtern, the YouTuber. “Yar ye original Govinda sir lag rahe hai (he looks just like Govinda),” wrote another person. “Original Bhi Nakli Sa Lag Rha Hai (Even the original is looking like a copy),” wrote a person.

Fans of the actor let these people know that it is indeed the actor himself.

A few others even commented that he looked like senior actor Raza Murad or Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Any hope for Govinda's comeback?

Govinda was one of the biggest Bollywood stars in the 90s. However, his career took a nosedive after the early 2000s. Film offers dried up as a younger crop of actors took over. He tried to make multiple comebacks, never landing on his feet like his fans expected him to.

Recently, even his wife Sunita Ahuja gave her take on why Govinda has not be able to breathe life back into his career. She said that he is now surrounded by yes men who never give him genuine feedback and only praise even his shoddiest works.