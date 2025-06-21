Govinda is ‘nasamajh’, Pahlaj Nihalani says actor surrounds himself with pandits: ‘David Dhawan poisoned his mind’

Pahlaj Nihalani opened up about the downfall of Govinda's career and attributed the actor's bad company as a major factor. In an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Pahlaj said that Govinda listened to a lot of people in the industry who did not mean well for him and surrounded himself with pundits. (Also read: Anil Kapoor is ‘jhootha no 1’ says Pahlaj Nihalani, slams him for calling Andaz B-grade film: He was desperate to do it) Pahlaj Nihalani talked about Govinda's downfall in an interview.

What Pahlaj said about Govinda

Speaking about Govinda's downfall, Pahlaj began, “Govinda was an all-rounder. He handled his career very well, but because of his ‘weakness’, he tends to trust people easily, which is why this happened. The atmosphere around him isn’t good, that’s why he wanders away. He keeps the company of pandits and astrologers, fortune tellers and the atmosphere he has around him and what he believes in. But people don’t take those conversations seriously. These types of conversations and this aura are extremely damaging, which has affected his career in the film industry.”

‘David Dhawan ne uske mind me zeher daal diya’

He went on to add, “He was a single-screen hero, and the time when multiplexes came, people stopped his films from releasing. Jab Govinda ka time aaya Partner ke baad toh uski filmein jitni aayi, logon ne usko neecha dikhaaya aur shows chalne nahi diye. David Dhawan uske saath kaam kar raha tha aur David Dhawan ne uske mind me zeher daal diya tha against me. Kyuki unko lagta tha main ne paisa kamaya, jabki meri picture sey unka naam hua (After Partner, many of his films were not released or stalled. David Dhawan was working with him that time and he poisoned his mind against me. He thought I was making money but did not see he also made his name with my films).”

About Govinda's films

Govinda had a string of hit films at the box office in the 90s, including Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, and Sajaan Chale Sasural. However, his films underperformed during the early 2000s. Now his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon with Sai Rajesh's film.