Anil Kapoor is ‘jhootha no 1’ says Pahlaj Nihalani, slams him for calling Andaz B-grade film: He was desperate to do it

Pahlaj Nihalani on Anil Kapoor calling Andaz a B-grade film

Pahlaj lashed out at Anil for calling Andaz a B-grade film and said, "I know of this interview. I told him off also once. He called Andaz a B-grade movie. Woh tarasta tha iske liye (He was desperate to do it). Karisma begged me to be in it. People were desperate to work with me at that time, and Anil Kapoor was one of them. He’s done so many B-grade movies in his life, how can he say that he did Andaz for money?"

When informed that Anil, in an interview, claimed he wasn’t informed about the song Khada Hai and even objected to it, Pahlaj said, “He’s jhoota number one. This never happened. He must’ve heard the song ‘Khada Hai Khada Hai’ 50 times before we shot it. He’d say, ‘This song will make our film a hit.’ Only Juhi Chawla had some issues with the song. But Anil Kapoor was crazy about the song and was sure that it would be a superhit. He’s spreading lies and defaming me. I’ve never made a B-grade movie in my life!"

Directed by David Dhawan, Andaz was an action-comedy that also featured Kader Khan, Raj Babbar, Shakti Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Ishrat Ali, and Mahesh Anand. Though the film was a commercial success, the song Khada Hai drew criticism for its double-meaning lyrics.

Anil Kapoor's upcoming film

Anil Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Alpha, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha will be the seventh instalment in the spy franchise, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the upcoming War 2, which is slated for release on 14 August. Alpha is scheduled to release this Christmas.