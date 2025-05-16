'Which family does not have differences but when it comes to nation…': Anil Kapoor shares 'delayed' post on Op Sindoor

Anil Kapoor has finally taken to his Instagram account and lauded the Indian Armed Forces against Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and mounting tensions at the border thereafter. Anil also showed gratitude for armed forces for their courage and valour. Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and lauded Indian Armed Forces in a new post On Friday.(PTI)

In the post, Anil wrote, "What needed to be done—was done. Which family does not have differences within their members, but when it comes to the nation, we stand as one. Always have, always will. Grateful to our armed forces for standing tall and striking back with valour. India doesn’t forget. India doesn’t forgive. Jai Hind… Jai Hind ki Sena!"

Fans reacted on Anil's post

Fans called out Anil for posting a little too late on the issue. On fan wrote, “You are too late sir”. Another one said, “Bombay mei subah ho gayi (It is morning in Bombay now).” Another one chimed in, “What happened to these celebrity now they all are posting don't they know war ended already? (sic)”. Another user asked, “How come all the celebrities suddenly started posting on desh bhakti..bhai log cease fire ho gaya hai.. why now (Cease fire has been declared. Why now? (sic)”.

Tension between India-Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people. On May 7, Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. However, normalcy is gradually seeping in following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Anil recently lost his mother

Anil has also been dealing with loss of his mother, who died due to age related health complications recently. Nirmal Kapoor, wife of the late producer Surinder Kapoor, passed away on May 2. Her last rites were held on May 3, which were attended by a number of Bollywood celebrities.

In a tribute to his mother, Anil wrote a heartfelt note which read, “She was the glue that kept our family close, from our children to our grandchildren, and even our extended family and friends. Her love reached far and wide, and it’s clear from the outpouring of messages and affection that she made a lasting impact on so many hearts."