Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on ‘brilliant’ Operation Sindoor, returns to blog with long note on ‘rakshas, monsters’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing blank tweets and blank posts on his blog for the last few weeks. On Sunday, Amitabh returned to both the platforms as he broke his silence on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terrorist attack with long notes. Amitabh wrote about how the tragic Pahalgam attack will "never be forgotten". He added that the attack led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with Operation Sindoor. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on Pahalgam attack

Amitabh spoke about the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam in the terrorist attack. "The innocent couple on a vacation holiday in Pahalgam, was attacked by terrorists, posing as tourist guides .. they pulled them out in the open, asked the husband to pull his pants down, and when he saw that he was not circumcised, a traditional religious procedure in Muslim men, he told him recite the Kalma .. when the man a Hindu did not know, he set up to shoot him .. his wife fell at his feet and said do not kill him .. but he mercilessly shot him, and made the wife a widow in front of her eyes .. the wife then begged this monster, this demon, to kill her also .. this devil of a man said: ‘I won’t kill you .. you go and tell Modi' ..!!"

The actor wrote about the grief he felt for the women who lost their husbands in the attack. "Feeling immensely for the unspeakable grief of the widow, her mental state and her absolute destruction .. I suddenly remembered a line from one of my Father’s poem:… and this I built ..the wife went to Modi and said: this is the line from that poem .. 'Hai cheeta ki raakh kar main maangti, sindoor duniya (the ashes of the funeral pyre are in my hands and the world is asking for sindoor) ..," he wrote.

Amitabh writes about Operation Sindoor

Amitabh wrote about what sindoor (vermilion) symbolises and how PM Modi reacted to the Pahalgam attack. "So to continue with my story, which I have built .. when the widowed wife went to Modi with open hands and spoke those words that I have quoted of Babuji , he replied: 'Go .. I have given sindoor ..'!!! This is a symbolic word build ..What happened with the wife at the time of the killing and the words and incident writing earlier is real ..Sindoor being the symbol of dedication respect protection immortally .. prized and displayed with pride, assiduity, commitment, sedulousness," he added.

Amitabh shares what sindoor symbolises

The actor said that the Pahalgam attack "will never be forgotten". "SO ..What this monster did at the time of the attack, he killed the husband, mercilessly, despite the pleading of the wife .. in a sense he wiped away the 'sindoor’ from the head of the wife .. a symbol of religious respect, for a married woman ..the words of Babuji were apt when I thought of them ..I have the ashes in my hand, and world asks for my sindoor.. The Pahalgam attack where they killed 26 innocent tourists .. all with their families enjoying a holiday, mercilessly, at one spot - even on a couple just married three days ago, who had come for their Honeymoon .. will never be forgotten," further wrote Amitabh.

Amitabh lauded the Modi government on Operation Sindoor. "SO ..the government, who have been telling the neighbouring authorities to stop terrorist camps and activities in our country, has never been heeded ..Hence Modi and the government decided to respond to the terrorist base camps in the neighbours and launched a military procedure .. the results of which are well known .. 9 of their terrorist camps and outfits were destroyed .. militarily .. AND ..this is important to note .. the military Operation was titled: OPERATION SINDOOR .. Brilliant thought .. it signified that the demons wiped out the sindoor from the the married women, made them widows and India through the attack and naming it Operation Sindoor signified symbolically that we shall fight to restore it .. and they did," he said further.

Amitabh has a message to the army, all Indians

"The end poem is well know by all .. it is the famous Poem AGNIPATH ..And I chose to select words from it: as an inspiration and a demand to the Army and all Indians .. to continue the fight !! Against the injustice done to us and in particular the innocent .. !!! 'you shall never stop .. you shall never turn back .. you shall never bend ..Path of Fire! Path of Fire! Path of Fire!!" concluded his note.

About India-Pakistan tensions

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan. It sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones against India.

