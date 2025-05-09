What is up with Amitabh Bachchan's weird Twitter timeline? Superstar's blank tweets leave fans scratching their heads

Even at 82, superstar Amitabh Bachchan is among the most active Indian actors on Twitter. He uses it to send wishes to his ‘extended family’ on all festivals, when not praising the latest movies of his son, Abhishek Bachchan. However, lately, his Twitter activity is quite different from usual and fans have noticed it too. Amitabh Bachchan, at 82, remains active on Twitter but has recently posted over 20 blank tweets, sparking fan curiosity about his unusual activity.

Over the last couple of weeks, Amitabh Bachchan has launched about 20 blank tweets. They simply include different number in chronological order, without any context. His last legible tweet was on April 22: “T 5355 - The silent X chromosome .. deciding the brain ..”

Fans have been sharing screenshots of his account, asking others what is happening. “The mystery of the India's speechless (tweetless?) superstar XY chromosome,” read a viral tweet. Another asked, “What he is upto?”

Fans wonder what is happening with the tweets

A few people wondered if automated tweets or bots were to blame. “I think he's testing some tool that automates his tweets, to help him with his godforsaken numbering tweet protocol! Nothing about this makes sense,” read a tweet.

Another theorised, “His target is to achieve 50 million 'X' followers. To achieve this he's posting just numbered tweets since many days.” Amitabh had indeed spoken about his stagnant follower count on social media and asked fans what he should do to bump it up. "Badi koshish kar rahe hain, lekin yeh 40 million followers ka number badh hi nahi raha hai. Koi upaya ho toh bataiye (We're trying hard, but the 49 million followers number just isn't budging. Any solutions out there?),” Amitabh wrote.

Amitabh's plea sparked a hilarious storm. Fans hit him with a barrage of suggestions, from reels and bloopers to teaming up with Jaya Bachchan or hosting an X meet-and-greet.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter feed.

What's really happening?

However, we believe the reason behind the blank tweets is rather simple. Amitabh has always tweeted with a number, as if to log each and every one of them. Sometimes, he messes up the numbering. To fix the count, he sends out blank tweets. Quite a peculiar habit but also a little wholesome.

What's next for Amitabh?

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, marking his debut in Tamil cinema. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak in prominent roles. Up next, he will be seen in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where he shares the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He also has Section 84, helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.