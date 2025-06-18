Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan Ahuja will make a better name than Govinda in Bollywood: ‘I don’t want him to be…’

Actor Govinda ruled over the industry with his comic timing and performances in the 90s. Now, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his debut in the industry. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sunita Ahuja expressed confidence in her son's talent and revealed that she advised him not to copy his father. (Also Read: Sunita Ahuja says Govinda will never leave his family for a ‘stupid woman', he can't live without her) Sunita Ahuja says he has told son Yashvardhan not to copy Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja on Yashvardhan Ahuja's Bollywood debut

Sunita spoke about her son's preparations for his Bollywood debut and revealed how he discusses scripts with her at home. She said, “Yash is preparing himself very well, he’s working very hard. He dances well. He acts well. And very soon, next year, we will see him on screen. Yash is the one who always asks me, ‘Mum, this is the subject, this is the concept.’ We have discussions at home."

She further revealed that she advised Yashvardhan not to imitate his father in order to avoid comparisons, and said, "I told him, don’t copy Govinda. I don’t want my son to be tied to Govinda’s image. You have to make your own style. He will make a better name than Mr Govinda as well."

While Govinda has been away from films for a long time now, he once captivated audiences with hit films like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hero No 1, Aunty No 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and more. He was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, which failed at the box office.

Yashvardhan Ahuja's Bollywood debut

Before making his acting debut, Yashvardhan assisted on films like Varun Dhawan’s Dishoom and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi. He will now make his Bollywood debut with National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The yet-untitled film is said to be a remake of the director’s Telugu film Baby. The project reportedly also featured Babil Khan, who has since exited the film, leaving the project temporarily on hold.