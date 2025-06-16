Were Salman Khan and Govinda insecure of each other while filming Partner? Deepshikha Nagpal reveals it all

Deepshikha Nagpal on working with Salman Khan and Govinda

Deepshikha recalled that while working on Partner, they did not receive the script in advance. Salman and Govinda were already well aware of their parts, but she was informed by director David Dhawan that he needed an actress who could hold her own alongside such major stars. This created significant pressure, as the film involved big names, tightly scheduled dates, and limited time.

She said, “So for me, it was like filling in the gaps, ‘You say this, I’ll say that.’ Then Govinda would add something in between, and I had to manage the flow. Sometimes Salman and Govinda would argue playfully, and I’d be like, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay, nothing’s wrong.’ For instance, I improvised and said, ‘Garam-garam chai, garam-garam nashta tayyar hai (hot tea and snacks are ready).’ I added that line. And Salman replied with his line: ‘Bread ka tukda nahi hoon jo butter lagaaye jaa raha hai.’ So it was all impromptu, and it looked like it was rehearsed, but it wasn’t. The chemistry was just that good. That’s why I love that scene so much.”

Deepshikha Nagpal reveals Salman Khan and Govinda used to workout together

When asked if there was any insecurity between Salman and Govinda on set, Deepshikha said, “No, not at all. Salman was so sweet to Govinda. It was Govinda’s comeback, you know. Govinda is a senior actor, and Salman too, of course, but Salman gave him the utmost respect. I saw it with my own eyes. Whatever was needed for Govinda ji, Salman ensured it was done. He never behaved like, ‘I’m Salman Khan.’ Never. They even used to go out of their way to run or work out together. Salman really looked after him. There was no insecurity. Govinda ji would give suggestions, and Salman would actually listen, and he too would give his own suggestions. It was beautiful.”

About Partner

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan and Parag Sanghvi, Partner is a romantic comedy inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch. The film stars Govinda, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It follows the story of a "love guru" (played by Salman) who helps his socially awkward client (Govinda) win over the woman of his dreams. The film was a major box office success, grossing ₹99.66 crore worldwide.