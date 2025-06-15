Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam have ‘secret door’ they enter from at Gauri Khan's restaurant

Gauri Khan’s Mumbai restaurant Torii has a special entryway for her husband Shah Rukh Khan and their kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. In an interview with SCREEN, the restaurant’s head chef, Stefan Gadit, talked all about the ‘secret door’ for the Khans and their favourite dishes at the restaurant. (Also Read: Gauri Khan-owned restaurant's head chef says fake paneer controversy helped business: Everything we provide is top-notch) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with their kids Suhana, AbRam and Aryan.

The ‘secret door’ for Khans at Gauri’s restaurant

Stefan revealed that Shah Rukh and the family often dine in at the restaurant or order home when they can’t come there. He also revealed that there’s a special ‘secret door’ just for the Khans to enter and exit the place. He also stated that the doorway is accessed only by a few celebrities and, of course, the Khans. “Not everybody has access to the secret doorway; it’s for the Khans,” said the chef.

In the same interview, the head chef spoke about how AbRam often orders food from the restaurant and how Suhana and Aryan hang out there with their friends. He claimed that Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest son liked the sushi there, while the actor himself liked the lamb chops, and Gauri liked the Thai curry. Recently, they also celebrated Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s birthday there.

Upcoming work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He took a break from filming after that and is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King. The film will also star his daughter Suhana in her theatrical debut. She made her acting debut with Netflix’s The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Abhishek Bachchan also stars in the film.

Gauri’s restaurant Torii opened last year on Valentine’s Day. It was also featured on the reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, with Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh attending the opening.