Maheep Kapoor reveals she met Sanjay Kapoor ‘drunk’ for a one-night stand: ‘I never knew we'd get married’

Maheep Kapoor has been with actor Sanjay Kapoor for over 30 years, but their love story began unexpectedly. In a recent interview, Maheep revealed that she met Sanjay for a one-night stand, saying she gatecrashed his party dead drunk. Also read: Maheep Kapoor digs out wedding pictures to wish Sanjay Kapoor on their 24th anniversary, Neetu Kapoor reacts Maheep Kapoor gained popularity after appearing in Netflix’s show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.

Maheep looks back

During a conversation on Raunaq Rajani’s YouTube show, Maheep was asked about her love story.

She said, “Ours was quite simple. I just had a one-night stand with this man and I never knew I was going to get married to him. I gatecrashed his party, that’s where I met him, dead drunk. I met the whole family, mother-in-law, father-in-law… you guys know my family, right? Anil (Kapoor), Sunita, Sri(devi). And I was dead drunk but they still accepted me and said, ‘Wow, what an amazing future daughter-in-law. They welcomed me with open arms.”

Maheep also shared that Sanjay never proposed to her formally for marriage. She said, “We didn’t have all this proposal and all...We didn’t have Instagram. So, we didn’t give a s**t. He just told me, ‘Look, we are getting married’. We dated for five years. So, it’s been 30 years I have been with this man.”

She also revealed that Sanjay asked her to marry him when she was partying with him in a nightclub in Colaba. She said yes when she was in “between tequila shots”.

In the same show, Maheep was also asked if they still cuddle, to which Maheep laughed and said that cuddling doesn’t exist after 30 years of marriage.

About the couple

Maheep is known for being outspoken about her personal life. The former model got married to actor Sanjay Kapoor in 1997. They have a daughter named Shanaya and a son named Jahaan.

In the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Maheep revealed that Sanjay cheated on her. Maheep confessed to Seema, “Now you know it Seema. Initially in my marriage, there was an indiscretion that Sanjay had or whatever. I walked out with Shanaya. I stood up for myself but then, I had a newborn baby.”

She added, “Again, as a woman and as a mother, the first priority is my child. I owed my daughter this amazing father, which he is. I owed it to myself. And if I look back and if I broke this s**t up, I would have regretted it all my life. Because when my kids walk into my home, my husband walks into my home, this is their sanctuary. They need to feel peace. And I feel Sanjay gives that to me also.”