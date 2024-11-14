World Diabetes Day 2024: From Maheep Kapoor to Nick Jonas, 7 celebrity-approved tips to manage diabetes

Being diagnosed with diabetes can be life-changing, especially since it means committing to lifelong blood sugar monitoring and making smart lifestyle choices. But in recent years, many celebrities have been open about their diabetes journeys. On World Diabetes Day 2024, let’s take a look at the tips and habits that stars from around the world swear by to keep their condition in check — all while staying in the spotlight. Celebrities with diabetes

Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor, who recently revealed her type 1 diabetes diagnosis on Fabulous Lives VS Bollywood Wives, described the experience as both liberating and empowering. “I am not going to let the disease control me or my narrative. I’m going to control the disease,” she said in an exclusive chat with HTCity. For Maheep, weight training and exercise played a central role in managing her diabetes; she also emphasised on the importance of meal timing and composition. “Now I've had to modify my way of eating. It's eating your proteins first and have fruits as a dessert. I have to constantly keep my sugar up so I can't have long gaps of not eating as my sugar level drops.” Maheep's message is clear: managing diabetes is about being mindful of what you eat and when you eat.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor on fasting for Karwa Chauth

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has lived with Type-1 diabetes since she was 17. In a culture where fasting is often seen as a religious or social obligation, Sonam openly shares that she refrains from fasting during occasions like Karwa Chauth, allegedly due to the risks it poses to her health. Since fasting can lead to dangerous fluctuations in blood sugar levels for those with diabetes, the actor focuses on maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes regular meals, balanced nutrition, and keeping her body active. “I don’t fast FYI, but I like the mehendi, dressing up, and food,” she said last Karwa Chauth on her Instagram story, advocating for the importance of listening to your body and prioritising health.

Fawad Khan

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was also diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes at the age of 17, and is a strong advocate for a well-balanced diet and regular monitoring. “I've adopted a diet that minimises high glycemic index carbs, coupled with lean protein sources and a mix of vegetables. Low-fat milk in conjunction with exercise is a good source of boosting the body's metabolism and countering hypoglycemia,” he shared. Fawad also relies on metformin, a medication prescribed by his doctor, to manage insulin insensitivity, along with consulting a nutritionist who helps with his daily diet. The actor's disciplined approach to diabetes management is a reminder of the importance of seeking professional help above all the mindful changes you make to your life.

Gaurav Kapur

Actor and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur has been living with diabetes for over 12 years. With a busy schedule that involves extensive travel, Gaurav makes sure to maintain a healthy routine despite the unpredictability of his work life. “I ensure that I get my seven hours of sleep, eat on time and take small meals at regular intervals. Also, for me, exercise is a must,” he said. The most important thing he does to manage his diabetes is to compartmentalize stress saying, “Stress is one of the biggest contributors in worsening diabetes. So, I try to keep stress at bay, and I do that with exercise. It keeps me physically and mentally healthy.”

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's musician husband Nick Jonas is another celebrity who has been rather public about his diabetes journey since being diagnosed at age 13. Touring with his band and maintaining a busy schedule, he has now found ways to stay on top of his health while on the road. “There are days that are unpredictable and challenging and you need to just find your way through it," he said. Nick’s proactive approach involves a combination of mindfulness, routine meal planning, and frequent self-monitoring. “With the schedule today for instance it’s: Get up and spend some time with my family. Have a good meal. Prepare for some travel. Get in and prioritize some meals. And throughout the course of the day check in with my phone for the NFL updates as well as where my blood sugar is at,” he continued, showing that with the right tools and mindset, it is possible to maintain control over the disease.

Tom Hanks

Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, who was diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes in 2013, attributes his condition to both genetics and poor lifestyle choices. Tom now takes a more mindful approach to his health, making exercise and weight management key parts of his daily routine. “I watch what I eat to a point of boredom, and every now and then I cheat to the point of self-loathing,” he said. He also emphasises on getting a certain amount of exercise every day. “I try to get, every single day, one hour of activity. That can be anything from a treadmill or a walk or a hike with a dog, but it has to be one hour every single day,” he said — highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy weight when it comes to managing diabetes.

This World Diabetes Day, it's important to remember that with a few changes to your lifestyle, it does get better. Celebrities like these are living proof that with the right mindset, lifestyle changes and medical care, diabetes can be effectively managed. By incorporating these practices into your own daily routine, you too can take back control of your own life! We also recommend consulting a doctor before taking any medication or lifestyle changes.

