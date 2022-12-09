Maheep Kapoor digs out wedding pictures to wish Sanjay Kapoor on their 24th anniversary, Neetu Kapoor reacts

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on Friday. Sanjay's wife Maheep shared their wedding pictures to mark the special occasion. The couple got married in 1997. Along with fans, celebrity friends such as Neetu Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Panday reacted to Maheep's post. (Also read: Kirron Kher looks stunning as bride in unseen picture shared by Anupam Kher on their 37th wedding anniversary)

In the pictures, Maheep decked up as a bride in a lehenga and heavy jewellery, while Sanjay was in a white kurta pyjama and a garland around his neck. Maheep also wore a garland around her neck. Both of them were all smiles in the picture. She also shared a solo close up picture of hers in lehenga. She also shared a photo where her husband held her henna-decorated hand.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “24 years ago (red heart emoji).” She used ‘Had stars in my eyes’ with star stuck emoji as the hashtag. Actor Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Happy 24 years of togetherness both of you (two red heart emojis)." To her comment, Maheep replied, “Thank you (three red heart emojis).” Actor Chunky Panday commented, “Happy Happy Anniversary my dearest Maheep and Sanjay (four red heart emojis).” Maheep's best friend Bhavana Pandey, wife of Chunky Panday dropped red heart and star stuck emojis on the post.

Reacting to the anniversary post, one of Maheep's fans wrote, “The eternal lovers.” Another fan commented, “Oh my god, how gorgeous you were looking… but must say, you are maintaining the same charm.” Other fan wrote, “So beautiful and gorgeous couple! Blessings from Mexico.” Many fans extended warm wishes to Maheep and Sanjay on their wedding anniversary and dropped heart emojis.

Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. Sanjay got married to Maheep in 1997. The couple has two children--Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor. Maheep and Sanjay’s nieces and nephews include actors Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Sanjay and Maheep's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, essaying the role of Nimrit. The film is slated to kickstart the first shooting schedule next year. In the film, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

