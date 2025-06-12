Irate Gauri Khan avoids paparazzi at Delhi airport, protects daughter Suhana from getting photographed. Watch

Gauri Khan spotted with Suhana Khan

Gauri and her daughter, Suhana, were spotted at the airport in Delhi on Wednesday, where they avoided photographers' pleas for photo opportunities.

For her airport look, Gauri chose a relaxed outfit consisting of loose jeans, a white top, and a stylish white jacket. Suhana kept it casual and chic in jeans and a black T-shirt, adding a splash of colour to her outfit with a vibrant blue bag. Gauri Khan and Suhana were spotted wearing shades, complementing their outfits. Several videos, which have surfaced on social media, show Gauri and her daughter Suhana navigating through the airport in Delhi.

They were attempting to keep a low profile at the airport, deliberately avoiding the paparazzi's cameras and attention. Gauri Khan was seen approaching the photographers at one point, asking them not to take pictures of her and Suhana.

Gauri had come to Delhi, her hometown, for the launch of Gauri Khan Designs Experience Centre. She owns the studio Gauri Khan Designs and has designed the homes of celebrities such as Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ranbir Kapoor. Gauri is also the co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment and has credits on Shah Rukh Khan's films like Main Hoon Na and Chennai Express, among others.

What’s next for Suhana

Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies in December 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

Suhana will next be seen in King with Shah Rukh. King was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand later took over as the director. Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma are also reportedly part of the film.