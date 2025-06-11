Shah Rukh Khan and family to move back to Mannat soon? Gauri Khan shares update on renovation work

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing bungalow Mannat is undergoing a major renovation. While the luxurious home is being revamped, the Khan family, Shah Rukh, wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, has temporarily moved into a sprawling rented apartment in Bandra’s upscale Pali Hill area. Now, fans and tourists in Mumbai are wondering when the family will be back in Bandra. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s respectful gesture during National Anthem at IPL 2025 opening ceremony wins hearts. Watch) Gauri Khan opens up about the renovation work at Mannat.

Gauri Khan shares an update about Mannat

Now, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Gauri shared an update on the renovation work at Mannat. While speaking about her new ventures, Gauri talked about how the renovation is shaping up. She revealed that the work at their home is currently in progress, and the renovated house should be ready within the next year.

Shah Rukh Khan living in rented apartment

Earlier in February, sources told HT that renovation work at Mannat would begin in May. The work includes a long-proposed extension of the bungalow, for which Shah Rukh had to obtain court permission. Shah Rukh has reportedly leased the floors of the rented apartment from film producer Vashu Bhagnani. His company, Red Chillies Entertainment, entered into a leave and licence agreement with Bhagnani’s actor son, Jackky Bhagnani, and daughter, Deepshika Deshmukh, who co-own the property, Puja Casa.

Sources also revealed that the four floors of the rented apartment house not just the Khan family but also their security personnel and staff, and even include some office space. “It is clearly not as capacious as Mannat, but there is enough space to accommodate his security and other staff,” said a source. He is reportedly paying a rent of ₹24 lakh per month for the four floors.

Meanwhile, Gauri has opened her first-ever Gauri Khan Designs experience centre in Delhi. Shah Rukh and Suhana are currently busy with their upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film reportedly also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Saurabh Shukla, among others in key roles. Aryan Khan, on the other hand, is set to make his directorial debut with the series Ba**ds of Bollywood*, which is set to release on Netflix in 2025.