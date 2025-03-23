Shah Rukh Khan’s respectful gesture during National Anthem at IPL 2025 opening ceremony wins hearts. Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off in style with a spectacular opening ceremony at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on March 22. The event was graced by Shah Rukh Khan, who not only attended but also hosted the ceremony. One moment from the star-studded evening has captured the hearts of fans: Shah Rukh's respectful gesture during the National Anthem. Also read: 'Shah Rukh Khan was so hard to watch': Reddit unimpressed with his ‘cringe’ hosting job at IPL 2025 opening ceremony Fans flooded social media with praise for Shah Rukh Khan's display of patriotism.

A video of the moment has emerged on social media, with fans reacting to the display of patriotism and respect.

Shah Rukh's patriotic moment that's winning hearts

As the national anthem played in the stadium, Shah Rukh was seen removing his black sunglasses and reciting the anthem with his eyes closed. This heartfelt display of respect and patriotism did not go unnoticed, as fans promptly took to social media to express their admiration and praise for the actor's tribute.

As the national anthem began, Shah Rukh made a subtle gesture by taking off his glasses, which he wore during the entire event. He was also seen reciting the anthem with his eyes closed, lost in reverence. A video capturing this moment has emerged on social media, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

Fans flooded social media with praise for the actor's display of patriotism.

“Pic Treasure: During the National Anthem 🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan removed his glasses & started reciting with closing eyes in the respect,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Yess I noticed he removed the specs and as soon as camera planned on him, he started looking down while reciting the national anthem,such things shouldn't get un noticed”.

One fan called him “beautiful man”, and one gushed, “If you think we love @iamsrk just because he is an actor you are wrong! He is such a great and respectful person”.

A tweet read, “That’s such a touching gesture from Shah Rukh Khan! His respect and patriotism truly shine through”, with one social media user exclaiming, "Feeling so lucky to be his fan!! @iamsrk I adore you man.” M

“When #ShahRukhKhan remove his Sunglasses before National Anthem in the respect of National Anthem 'Best Moment ' I loved this,” one fan wrote. Another fan shared "Shah Rukh Khan: The Man who respect their Country and Culture”.

Shah Rukh at IPL 2025 opening ceremony

Shah Rukh hosted the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 on Saturday. Apart from introducing the performances, the actor was joined on stage by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli. He praised Virat as the OG player of IPL. He also chanted Kohli's name thrice, urging the audience to follow him. Rinku Singh also joined the actor on stage, and the two danced to his song from Dunki, Lutt Putt Gaya.