Sunita Ahuja says Govinda will never leave his family for a ‘stupid woman', he can't live without her

Sunita Ahuja reacts to divorce rumours

Sunita expressed her firm conviction that Govinda would never leave his family for a third person, saying, "Jis din confirm hoga, ya mere aur Govinda ke mu se aap log sunoge, vo alag baat hai (The day it’s confirmed, or if you hear it directly from me or Govinda, that will be a different matter). But I don’t think Govinda can live without me, nor can I live without Govinda. And Govinda can never leave his family for any stupid person or stupid woman."*

She further added, "Rumour, rumour, rumour — first ask whether it’s even true. I will never accept it, and if anyone has the courage, they should ask me directly. Just because someone spreads a rumour, you start agreeing with it — that’s not right. If anything like this ever happens, I’ll be the first to come forward and speak to the media. But I truly believe that God will never break my home."

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s relationship

Sunita and Govinda first met when the actor was in the final year of his B.Com, and Sunita was in the 9th grade. Sunita used to stay at her sister’s house, who was married to Govinda’s maternal uncle. The two had a rocky start, but it later blossomed into an affectionate bond. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot even before the actor became a well-known name in the industry. After marrying in 1986, the couple kept their relationship a secret for four years. They are now parents to two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. Their son is set to make his Bollywood debut soon.