Salman Khan charged 5 crore more than Govinda in Partner? Writer Alok Upadhyay reveals it all

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 23, 2025 10:40 AM IST

Writer Alok Upadhyay shared behind-the-scenes moments from the song Soni De Nakhre from Salman Khan and Govindas Partner. 

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Govinda's on-screen bromance in the romantic comedy film Partner impressed audiences. The film became one of the most-loved comedies in Bollywood. Now, in an interview with YouTube channel Lightscameramasti, writer Alok Upadhyay has recalled a behind-the-scenes moment from the shooting of the iconic song Soni De Nakhre, revealing that the actors took a combined fee of 15 crore for the film. (Also Read: Salman Khan helped me when I was in a lot of debt: Govinda

Govinda and Salman Khan earned a combined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 crore for Partner.
Govinda and Salman Khan earned a combined 15 crore for Partner.

How David Dhawan changed the choreography of Soni De Nakhre

Writer Alok Upadhyay recalled the shoot for the song Soni De Nakhre in Partner and said, “During the song Soni De Nakhre, the choreographer had put some long shots. David Dhawan, who was sitting with me, said, ‘Ek actor 10 crore le raha hai aur ek 5 crore le raha hai. 15 crore ke actor ki taange dikhaai ja rahi hain, koi matlab to hai nahi (One actor has charged 10 crore, the other 5 crore, and we’re just showing their legs? What’s the point?).’”

Alok recalled David Dhawan getting annoyed with the choreographer and telling him, “Yeh jo tu 50 ka gamla, 300 ki jhaadu, flower aur decoration dikha raha hai, usse picture nahi chalegi. Yeh jo 15 crore ke 2 khade hain, unpe close maar (This 50 flowerpot, 300 broom, flowers and decorations you're showing — that's not going to make the film work. Those two standing there, who cost 15 crore, get a close-up of them).”

About Partner

Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Sohail Khan and Parag Sanghvi, the story of the film was inspired by the 2005 American film Hitch. The film featured Govinda, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in lead roles. The romantic comedy revolves around a love guru, Prem (Salman), who gives wooing advice to his client, Bhaskar (Govinda), for the latter’s ladylove Priya. Along the way, he falls in love with a widowed mother, Naina.

The film received a positive response from both audiences and critics, with particular praise for its comic scenes and Govinda’s performance. It emerged as a super hit, collecting 99.66 crore worldwide at the box office.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Salman Khan charged 5 crore more than Govinda in Partner? Writer Alok Upadhyay reveals it all
