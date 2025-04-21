When Salman Khan rejected Garv calling it a 'Sunny Deol genre' film: 'Why have you come to me?'

Salman Khan playing a cop has been a superhit formula with his audiences. Before he blasted on the screens with films like Wanted and Dabangg, the actor dabbled in the genre in director Puneet Issar's Garv: Pride & Honour. However, the film wasn't his first choice as the actor wasn't sure if he could pull off the role, as revealed by Puneet in a fresh interview. Salman Khan wasn't sure of playing a cop in his 2004 film Garv: Pride & Honour.

Salman wasn't sure about playing a cop

Garv released in 2004 and saw Salman as cop, ACP Arjun Ranawat, for the first time. Puneet Issar in an interview with Digital Documentary disclosed how he convince Salman to step into the shoes of a cop which was a new space for him.

"Salman and I have been friends for a long time. We worked as actors for a long time. I had told him that I am writing something. He heard the story of Garv and he liked it very much but he told me, ‘Why have you come to me with this?’ He thought that the film was a Sunny Deol genre. Salman never used to do those kind of films," Puneet said.

'I wanted to change Salman's image'

Puneet said that he was eager to change Salman's image as he was known for doing romantic and comedy movies at the time.

“I told Salman, ‘I want to break your image.’ His image was that of a lover boy, more related to comedy. He had done films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No 1, Judwaa…he was a very big star but I told Salman that it is time for you to change your image. He liked the film’s script and he agreed to do it. I feel actors are like wild horses, who will only allow those who knows how to ride a horse to sit on it. It was a pleasure working with Salman. He totally surrendered to the role. I am indebted to him that he made me a A-listed director. And after that he was a hit in police officer roles in films line Wanted, Dabangg," Puneet said.

About Garv

Directed by Puneet Isaar, Garv also starred Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Garv wasn't considered a box office hit, however, Salman's performance was appreciated by critics.