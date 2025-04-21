Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When Salman Khan rejected Garv calling it a 'Sunny Deol genre' film: 'Why have you come to me?'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Apr 21, 2025 07:40 PM IST

Director Puneet Issar talks about how he convinced Salman Khan to accept the challenge to play a cop in Garv.

Salman Khan playing a cop has been a superhit formula with his audiences. Before he blasted on the screens with films like Wanted and Dabangg, the actor dabbled in the genre in director Puneet Issar's Garv: Pride & Honour. However, the film wasn't his first choice as the actor wasn't sure if he could pull off the role, as revealed by Puneet in a fresh interview.

Salman Khan wasn't sure of playing a cop in his 2004 film Garv: Pride & Honour.
Salman Khan wasn't sure of playing a cop in his 2004 film Garv: Pride & Honour.

(Also read: Salman Khan shuts down bad fitness claims, effortlessly climbs a tree to pick fresh berries. Watch)

Salman wasn't sure about playing a cop

Garv released in 2004 and saw Salman as cop, ACP Arjun Ranawat, for the first time. Puneet Issar in an interview with Digital Documentary disclosed how he convince Salman to step into the shoes of a cop which was a new space for him.

"Salman and I have been friends for a long time. We worked as actors for a long time. I had told him that I am writing something. He heard the story of Garv and he liked it very much but he told me, ‘Why have you come to me with this?’ He thought that the film was a Sunny Deol genre. Salman never used to do those kind of films," Puneet said.

'I wanted to change Salman's image'

Puneet said that he was eager to change Salman's image as he was known for doing romantic and comedy movies at the time.

“I told Salman, ‘I want to break your image.’ His image was that of a lover boy, more related to comedy. He had done films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Biwi No 1, Judwaa…he was a very big star but I told Salman that it is time for you to change your image. He liked the film’s script and he agreed to do it. I feel actors are like wild horses, who will only allow those who knows how to ride a horse to sit on it. It was a pleasure working with Salman. He totally surrendered to the role. I am indebted to him that he made me a A-listed director. And after that he was a hit in police officer roles in films line Wanted, Dabangg," Puneet said.

About Garv

Directed by Puneet Isaar, Garv also starred Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Garv wasn't considered a box office hit, however, Salman's performance was appreciated by critics.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Salman Khan rejected Garv calling it a 'Sunny Deol genre' film: 'Why have you come to me?'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On