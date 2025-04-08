Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours: 'People are dogs, they’ll bark’
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacted to the divorce rumours, advising fans not to believe anything unless it comes from them.
In February, reports surfaced that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had filed for divorce after 38 years of marriage. Govinda's lawyer, Lalit Bindal, confirmed that Sunita did file for divorce, but added that the couple were now back together. Now, in an interview with ABP, Sunita has responded to the divorce rumours. (Also Read: Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on cheating in marriages: ‘Even if you leave him, that woman won’t’
Sunita Ahuja on divorce rumours
Addressing the criticism levelled at their relationship, Sunita said, “Positive hai ya negative hai. Positive hai mujhe pata hai. Mai sochti hu kuttey hai log bhaukenge” (Whether it’s positive or negative… I know it’s positive. I think people are like dogs — they will bark).
Sunita expressed her appreciation for the love she shares with her husband and two children, despite the rumours. “Jab tak aap mere ya Govinda ke muh se kuch na sun lo toh aap yeh mat socho kya hai kya nahi hai” (Until you hear it from my mouth or Govinda's, don't believe anything), she remarked.
Govinda’s lawyer had previously admitted in an interview with India Today in February that Sunita did file for divorce six months ago, but things were later resolved. He added, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. These things happen between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987, even before Govinda rose to stardom in Bollywood. The couple kept their marriage a secret and only went public after welcoming their daughter, Tina Ahuja, the following year. They also have a son, Yashvardhan, who was born in 1997.
Govinda's son is now all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will be seen in a romantic drama directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh, known for Telugu films like Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby. The yet-to-be-titled film is being backed by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films, and is set to hit cinemas later this year.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.