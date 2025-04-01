Ranbir Kapoor's this advice to Govinda's son Yashvardhan made him find his identity

Bollywood actor Govinda's son Yashvardhan is finally set to make his film debut this year. The actor apparently waited for nine years and meanwhile, worked on his craft to hone his skills and find his identity. And he credits actor Ranbir Kapoor for that. Yashvardhan is all set to make is Bollywood debut this year. Actor Ranbir Kapoor helped him find his own voice and identity

In an interview with The Times of India, Harshvardhan mentions that it was important for him to live outside of Bollywood to discover himself.

Ranbir convinced me to live outside Bollywood bubble

“It was Ranbir Kapoor who convinced me to go abroad and learn filmmaking. He said it's important to live outside the Bollywood bubble and helped me discover my own likes and dislikes, my identity, choices and in a way, my own voice. Beyond being a great actor, Ranbir also has the vision of a storyteller. I also went to acting school in London for a year. I attended acting workshops in Mumbai as well, which I continue to do even today. It's like an endless thing. yo can never say you it all," the actor said.

He also mentioned how his father told him to find his footing in Bollywood by going the hard way. According to Harvardhan, his father advised him to that everyone has his own journey and it is important to learn along the way.

'My father's only advice was not to use abusive language onscreen'

"My father has never abused on screen. His only advice was to me was filmon me gaali-vali mat dena (Don't use abusive language in your films). I never saw him learning his lines and yet his timing has always been perfect. He has a photographic memory. No one can beat him in dancing or comic timing. Just observing him has taugh me alot," Harshvardhan added.

About Harshvardhan's upcoming film

Harshvardhan apparently auditioned for nine years to be finally bag his first film, a romantic drama to be directed by National-award winning director Sai Rajesh. The yet-to-be-named film is set to hit the theatres later this year. He has assisted in films like Dishoom, Baaghi and Salman Khan's upcoming film Kick 2.