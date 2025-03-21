When Ranbir Kapoor revealed Alia Bhatt is not his 'first wife', said he ‘never met’ the woman

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is a loving husband and a doting father, but do you know Alia Bhatt is not his first wife? Now, before you start scratching your head, allow us to clear the confusion. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in 2022.

The Animal actor is one of the most loved actors of our times and has huge fan base all over the world, but sometimes fans' admiration can go a little out of hand. Describing one such account, the actor shared a hilarious story how a girl took her love for the actor to the next level and ended up being his ‘first wife’. (Also read: Imtiaz Ali chooses Alia Bhatt over Deepika Padukone, Reddit calls it the ‘ultimate betrayal’)

Ranbir Kapoor on his 'first wife'

In 2022, while speaking with Mashable India, Ranbir was asked about his craziest fan experience. Recounting his early days, the actor said, "I wouldn’t say craziest, as it is used in a negative way, but I remember, in my early years, there was a girl, I never met her, but my watchman told me that she came with a pandit and married my gate," the actor said with a laugh.

"At the bungalow where I lived with my parents, there was tika on the gate and some flowers. I was out of town at the time, I think, so that was quite crazy. I haven’t yet met my first wife, so I look forward to meeting you at some point," the actor added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage

Ranbir and Alia started dating on the sets of Brahmastra: Part One and married in April 2022. The couple are parents to their beautiful daughter Raha, who turned 2 last year in November.

Ranbir and Alia are currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, their second project together. The period drama also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead.