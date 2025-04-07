Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja defends star kids ahead of son Yashvardhan's film debut: ‘It's not easy carrying the legacy'

Bollywood actor Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, is all set to make his debut in the industry. The actor’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, in an interview with Times Now, spoke about the harsh judgments star kids face and revealed that she is praying for a smooth journey for her son in the industry. (Also Read: Govinda’s son Yashvardhan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha groove to their iconic song in unseen video; watch) Sunita Ahuja's son Yashvardhan Ahuja is all set to make his Bollywood debut.

Sunita Ahuja talks about the pressure on star kids

Speaking about the pressure star kids face, Sunita said, “It’s not easy carrying that legacy. People have expectations. But Yash is carving his own path and taking it one step at a time.”

She then talked about praying for her son’s success and added,“I have been praying to Mata Rani that Yash shall receive a lot of yash (fame), and that he will make a mark for himself in the world. I’ve asked Mata Rani to always protect him, to keep him safe from negativity and the evil eye. He should be blessed with a lot of name, fame, and wealth. But above all, may he always be grounded and loved.”

Yashvardhan Ahuja’s Bollywood debut

Yashvardhan recently impressed the internet with his dance moves. A video of him dancing with Raveena Tandon’s daughter and actor Rasha Thadani to the title track of Govinda and Raveena’s 2002 film Akhiyon Se Goli Maare surfaced online, and fans couldn’t get enough of him.

Yashvardhan has previously assisted on films such as Dishoom, Baaghi, and Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kick 2. He apparently auditioned for nine years before finally bagging his first film — a romantic drama to be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh, known for Telugu films like Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being backed by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind, and SKN Films, and will reportedly also feature Irrfan Khan’s son, actor Babil Khan, in a key role. The film is set to hit theatres later this year.