Stranger Things finale trailer out: Prepare for a final battle as worlds collide; fans can't believe this is the end

Netflix has released the final trailer for the final episode of the final season of Stranger Things. The kids are ready to face Vecna one last time as he unleashes the wrath of two worlds colliding on Hawkins. Gaten Matarazzo in a still from the finale episode of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things finale trailer out

“One last trailer,” Netflix has called it. It shows snippets of all the adventures that Eleven and her gang have had over the last five seasons and tiny glimpses of what is to come. Hopper inspires her to fight one last time, for her friends and for days that await them after all of this is over. Dustin screams and fights as someone beloved to him likely gets hurt (please don't be Steve). A finally (spoilers if you have not watched the rest of the season so far), Vecna's world descends upon Hawkins as the kids watch in dread.

The official synopsis for the finale episode reads, “Stranger Things finale trailer out: Prepare for a final battle as worlds collide.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the finale but are also emotional about the show ending. “Please dont have a Game of thrones Like Ending...,” read a comment on YouTube. “Thank you Stranger Things for a wonderful ten year journey,” read another.

A fan wrote, “Dustin screaming while being held back is really scaring me it better not be a main character dying.” “It’s really the end of an era , this is goodbye.”

What's in store for finale?

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers, told The Hollywood Reporter that after working for a long time on 'Stranger Things 5,' they are now ready to bring the story to a close.

Matt Duffer shared that the team did not want to "shock" fans just for impact. He made it clear that there will be no sudden or violent twist meant to disturb fans, like the famous "Red Wedding" moment from 'Game of Thrones.'

"There's not going to be a Red Wedding situation," said Matt Duffer. "We're not trying to shock or upset anyone. I hope by the time people get to the end of the finale that it just feels like there's something inevitable about what happens."

The creators also spoke about how they worked to keep the ending secret. When asked about security and leaks, Matt Duffer explained that they kept things simple but careful, avoiding fake endings and focusing on strict control of the real script.

"To keep it secret? Well, we didn't shoot multiple endings. I don't know how anyone has the time to do something like that just to trick people. But we had a really good security team, and they did their best to keep the paparazzi away. The finale script was printed on red paper, but just the finale, because it's annoying to get red scripts."

Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.