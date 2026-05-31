Boston, Rhode Island loud boom caused by meteor? GOES-19 satellite detects atmospheric flash

The reports spread on social media as people across the region tried to identify the cause.

Residents described a powerful boom that appeared to shake buildings and prompt confusion, with many initially suspecting an earthquake or industrial explosion.

A sudden loud explosion-like sound reported across parts of the northeastern United States, including Boston and Rhode Island, has led to speculation about its origin, with a meteor now emerging as the most likely explanation.

Was it an earthquake? The possibility of seismic activity has been ruled out.

The United States Geological Survey did not record any earthquake in the region at the time of the incident, despite widespread reports of shaking.

Authorities also found no evidence of fire, explosion, or any ground-based event that could explain the sound, leaving the source of the boom unresolved through conventional causes.

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GOES-19 confirms meteor entry The key development confirming the likely cause came from satellite data. The GOES-19 detected a strong atmospheric flash coinciding with the timing of the boom.

That signal is points to an incoming meteor burning up and exploding in Earth’s upper atmosphere. Such events can produce a bright flash followed by a sonic boom that travels across large distances, matching both the timing and nature of reports from residents.

The detected flash did not align with any active thunderstorm systems, further ruling out weather-related causes.

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So, was the boom caused by a meteor? Based on available evidence, yes, the loud boom is most likely caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere, with GOES-19 satellite data providing strong supporting confirmation.

While final official classification may still be pending, the combination of eyewitness reports, absence of seismic activity, and the detected atmospheric flash points decisively toward a meteor as the source of the event.

Across Boston and Rhode Island, people described a sudden “huge boom” followed by vibrations strong enough to rattle homes and windows. Many initially feared an earthquake, while others compared it to a sonic boom or distant blast.

Despite the intensity of reports, no physical damage or secondary effects were confirmed on the ground.