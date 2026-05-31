Earthquake in Rhode Island? Explosion, 'sonic boom' reports spark panic

Update : According to AZ Intel, the loud boom heard across Rhode Island and the Boston area was likely caused by a large bolide, or meteor, entering Earth's atmosphere. A significant flash was reportedly detected by the GOES-19 satellite and does not appear to be associated with thunderstorm activity.

Initial report: Reports of a loud explosion-like sound and a possible sonic boom sparked panic across Rhode Island on Saturday, with many residents initially fearing an earthquake. However, officials said there was no confirmed seismic activity linked to the incident.

Similar booming sounds and shaking were reported in several communities across the Boston area in Massachusetts. Witnesses said buildings rattled and windows shook, prompting a surge of calls to local authorities.

Despite the widespread reports, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has not recorded any earthquake in the region.

Police and emergency officials said they are still investigating the cause of the disturbance and have not yet identified a source. There have been no confirmed reports of fire, smoke, or explosions.

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