Michigan thunderstorm warning: Check map, tornadoes alert and current radar

Michigan thunderstorm warning: Severe weather is anticipated to move from west to east across Michigan on Monday afternoon, May 18, according to officials, bringing with it damaging winds, hail, localized flash flooding, and even the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Michigan on May 18, with risks of damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes continuing into May 19. (PTI)

The Lower Peninsula of Michigan faces the greatest risk of experiencing severe weather, which is predicted to commence in the late morning or early afternoon on Monday, May 18, and persist into the evening. Thunderstorms are also expected to re-emerge on Tuesday afternoon, May 19.

On Monday, the primary threats include isolated tornadoes, hail measuring 1 inch or larger, wind gusts ranging from 40 to 60 mph, and localized flooding, as reported by the National Weather Service in Detroit.

"A Slight Risk again on Tuesday all of southeast Michigan. Potential exists for thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon and evening capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, locally heavy rain, and/or isolated tornado," the NWS stated.

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Alert issued for residents Residents are encouraged to examine their emergency plans for severe weather and to ensure they have various methods for receiving weather alerts both during the day and at night.

"Scattered severe storms will be possible across northern Michigan today," the Gaylord NWS office stated on X on May18. "The most likely time for thunderstorms will be between noon and 7 PM. Any strong storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning. Tornado potential is low at this time."

On Monday, May 18, the L.P. is predicted to experience temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s, while the Upper Peninsula is anticipated to have highs primarily in the 60s to 70s.