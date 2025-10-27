Heavy fog hits Texas Monday morning, US National Weather Service issues advisory

Motorists across Texas have been issued a warning due to the excessive fog that has settled in across the US state. The dense fog appeared on Monday morning (October 27) and is likely to recur on Tuesday morning (October 28) as well, Newsweek reported. Heavy fog led to low visibility across multiple cities in Texas on Monday morning.(Unsplash)

National Weather Service (NWS) lead meteorologist Drew Koeritzer said that conditions may be especially difficult to drive in on the I-27 corridor. There is relief on the way, though, with a cold front likely to bring drier air and clear up the dense fog.

Improvements expected in visibility

Following the foggy Monday morning, things could clear up in the Lone Star State in daytime. KXXV reported that the temperatures could reach into the 80s with sunshine during the day. The prediction for Tuesday is even better, with the cold front arriving and ushering in the fall season, as per the news outlet’s meteorologist.

The arrival of the cold front will cause temperatures to go down, leading to the low 40s and late 30s on Thursday morning in the far western areas of the state.

This also sets the stage perfectly for Halloween as KXXV predicts that the temperatures will be in the 60s on the Trick-or-Treat day.

Precautions to take for drivers

When encountering foggy conditions, drivers have to tread cautiously. Newsweek reported that the NWS San Angelo issued an alert which said:

“Expect areas of dense fog across the Big Country. The visibility will be less than 1/4 of a mile at times, especially around Sweetwater and Abilene.”

Further, NWS Lubbock put out a statement on X:

“Cool temperatures and light, easterly winds will give way to the development of fog area-wide tonight. Some of the fog could be dense, with visibility falling to one-quarter mile or less”.

However, as per the NWS website, fog has cleared up substantially with the onset of sunshine in the afternoon. The temperature has already reached the mid-70s in the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport area. A few clouds are still hanging around, but the overall conditions are much more comfortable.

FAQs

How long is the fog expected to last in Texas?

The afternoon has seen the Sun come out, and the fog has largely disappeared.

Which areas of Texas were affected by the fog on Monday morning?

Most of the state experienced heavy fog.

Would there be foggy conditions on Tuesday as well?

Fog is expected to be there on Tuesday as well, but the arrival of the cold front may decrease the density.