US Navy helicopter, jet crashes into the South China Sea during ‘routine operation’

A US Navy helicopter and jet crashed into the water in the South China Sea on Saturday during what Washington called "routine operations". The helicopter was conducting operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

As per an official statement from the Navy statement, an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down in the South China Sea.

“On October 26, 2025, at approximately 2:45 PM local time, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, went down in the waters of the South China Sea while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Search and rescue assets assigned to Carrier Strike Group 11 safely recovered all three crew members,” the statement on X read.

Moments after the helicopter crash, a US Navy jet crashed into the South China sea 30 minutes later.

As per the official statement, a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed "while conducting routine operations" from the USS Nimitz.

The Navy added that both crew members on the aircraft ejected themselves before the crash and have been safely recovered.

"All personnel involved are safe and in stable condition. The cause of both incidents is currently under investigation," the US Navy added.

This crash comes amid President Donald Trump's first Asia tour and ahead of defence secretary Pete Hegseth's multi-country Asia tour.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, two US warplanes fell off the US Navy's Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed while attempting to land on the Truman's flight deck in May 2025 when the manoeuvre failed, "causing the aircraft to go overboard," reported CBS news, citing officials. This incident followed after another Super Hornet failed the landing manoeuvre and went overboard.