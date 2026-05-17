Shelby Campbell Michigan campaign in focus as Democrat's ‘twerking’ video goes viral; ‘not sending their best’

Shelby Campbell is running for election to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional district. As the Democrat gears up for the August 4, 2026 elections, an alleged video of hers has gone viral where the candidate can be seen ‘twerking’. Shelby Campbell seeks to represent the 13th Congressional district of Michigan if she wins the election on a Democrat ticket. (Facebook/Shelby Campbell) “Michigan House Democrat candidate Shelby Campbell’s campaign strategy? Twerking for votes,” a pro-Donald Trump page wrote, while sharing the clip.

As per Merriam-Webster, twerking is defined as a ‘sexually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the buttocks especially while squatting’. The clip drew several reactions which were far from flattering for Campbell. “Bro, this is her actual campaign strategy? Twerking in the living room for votes in 2026 Single mom energy mixed with OnlyFans audition. Michigan really out here picking leaders like this? Policy? Nah, just vibes and squats. The bar is in hell at this point,” one wrote. Another added “I hope whoever’s running against her on the Republican ticket in her state is hanging onto these videos that she makes for a wonderful campaign ad!!!!”. Also Read | Lauren Boebert responds to Trump's Truth Social post as POTUS withdraws endorsement over Massie campaign; ‘knew risks’ This is not the only Campbell clip that has raised a row. On May 16, another video was shared where Campbell could be heard speaking about the female genitalia. “I am a c*nt. Great. But would you know a cl*t if you saw one?,” she can be heard saying in the alleged video.

The person sharing it remarked “Democrats are not sending their best…”. The second video caused a lot of outrage as well. “This isn’t authenticity — it’s vulgar and unfit for office. Congress needs adults, not this. Michigan voters deserve better,” one remarked. Another said “This is a woman running for the Michigan House of Representatives. Thank @MichiganDems for running this trash.” Another alleged video appeared to show Campbell criticizing the US military.