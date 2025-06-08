Royal family's reaction to Meghan Markle's ‘tragic’ twerking video revealed: ‘…they have lost it’

Buckingham Palace has reportedly seen the now-viral video of Meghan Markle twerking while she was pregnant with Princess Lilibet, with a source telling the Daily Mail that the royal family believes she and Prince Harry have “lost it” and that the clip is classless and “tragic.”. The video in question shows Meghan twerking with her baby bump. Royal family's reaction to Meghan Markle's ‘tragic’ twerking video revealed (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

According to Maureen Callahan in the Mail, a source told her that the King and Queen are horrified by the video. "There is a general sense [in the Palace] that they have lost it,” the source said, adding that the clip caused "a lot of raised eyebrows."

“Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!” Meghan captioned the Instagram video, which also shows her husband joining her in the dance. The video was filmed as Meghan was trying to induce labor and was shared to mark Lilibet’s birthday.

Meghan Markle blasted

Meghan has been heavily criticized ever since she dropped the video. Insiders believe the royal couple shared the video to shut trolls who claimed they surrogated their children. However, the video has only reignited these conspiracy theories, with some claiming it is mentally and physically impossible to do what Meghan was doing in the video while being pregnant.

Washington-based foreign policy expert Nile Gardiner, who often weighs in on Harry and Meghan, said on X, “This is insane. The Queen would have been appalled.”

Callahan, meanwhile, blasted Meghan using scathing words. "Truly: what's more royal, more regal — more befitting an American woman who married into her title and never lets us forget that she is a duchess — than releasing a home movie of yourself lifting up your dress, spreading your legs and gyrating while on the verge of giving birth?" she wrote.

Harry had notably mentioned the moment in his controversial memoir, Spare. He wrote, speaking about Lilibet’s birth, "[There was] nothing but joy and love in that room. We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room."