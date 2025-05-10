Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy date night at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour; fans thrilled to see them dancing. Watch

Britain’s Sussex royalty, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted attending Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles, USA, recently. Pictures and videos of the couple having a ball at the concert during their date have surfaced on social media. Take a look. (Also Read: Blue Ivy is giving OG Beyoncé, say fans after watching the 13-year-old perform on Cowboy Carter Tour. Watch) File photo of Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at an event in West Germany. (AFP)

Prince Harry, Meghan at Beyoncé concert

Beyoncé concluded her five-night residency of the Cowboy Carter Tour in LA last night. Numerous celebrities, including Harry and Meghan, were in attendance. A sweet picture of the couple taken during the concert shows them cosying up to each other. Meghan opted for a blue figure-hugging dress while Harry sported a cowboy hat, staying on theme with the concert.

A video taken by a fan shows Meghan dancing her heart out while Harry nods his head to the music. Keith Powers, Marsai Martin, Shanina Shaik, Madison Pettis, Andrew Matarazzo, Lukas Gage, and Billie Lourd also attended the concert, sharing their experience on Instagram stories or getting clicked by fans. As for Meghan and Harry, it looks like they had a good date.

Fans were thrilled to know that Meghan and Harry were part of the Beyhive (Beyoncé's fans) and see them enjoy the concert. “Not Prince Harry more in theme than Megan,” commented one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Duchess Meghan is a BeyHive & she ain't afraid to flaunt her membership! We love a Royal Queen who is a BeyHive!” wrote another. One fan wrote, “The British Royal Family will forever be fans of Beyonce.”

Blue Ivy steals the show again

Beyoncé's daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi, have been joining her on stage lately during her performance. Young Rumi’s portion of the show involves her joining her mother and sister on stage and waving at fans. Blue has been re-creating her mom’s moves to some of her famous songs.

At the final Cowboy Tour in LA, too, she seems to have stolen the show with her performance. Numerous videos of her dancing while dressed in a monochrome outfit matching her mother's are doing the rounds on social media. “Blue Ivy showing out at the final Cowboy Carter Tour in LA!” wrote one fan, sharing the video on X.