Gabriel Macht discusses royal family, hints at Meghan Markle's possible return to Suits spinoff

Gabriel Macht recently spoke about his former co-star Meghan Markle amid the revival of the popular legal drama Suits. The 53-year-old discussed the royal family and hinted at the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex's return to the NBC spinoff, Suits LA, which premiered late last month. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as Rachel Zane and Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits (Suits)

Gabriel Macht on former co-star Meghan Markle's return to Suits LA: ‘Never say never’

Despite playing Harvey Specter in all 134 episodes of the original series that ran for nine seasons, Macht agreed to reprise the role “for the fans.” (Read More: Suits alum Gabriel Macht explains why he decided to come back as Harvey Spector…) In an interview with USA Today, he marvelled at how the 2011 show took off after it became available for streaming on Netflix in 2023.

The Whiteout star also admitted that he “never in a million years” thought he would be “fielding questions about the royal family” due to a former co-star. In the drama series, Meghan played Rachel Zane, who was Harvey's paralegal.

“I don't know the logistics; I don't know the numbers. But possibly. I mean, she's quite known around the world these days, right?” Macht said of the Duchess of Sussex when asked about his thoughts on her role in the streaming success of Suits.

In another interview with Extra, Macht addressed the return of the original Suits characters in the spinoff series. “We do know Rick Hoffman's coming back, and I think fans are gonna love that. Patrick [J. Adams] and Sarah [Rafferty] have mentioned that they would love to come back,” he said.

“I'm sure that's gonna happen at some point. I don't know for sure right now, if it's happening this season,” Macht went on, adding “never say never” about a possible cameo by Meghan.

While he confessed not having been able to check out the duchess' Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Macht said, “All good things for Meghan. I hope she's doing great.”