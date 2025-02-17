‘The king is back’: First look of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter in Suits LA creates frenzy among fans. Watch

Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, makes his highly anticipated return in the upcoming Suits spin-off series. The new promo of Suits LA unveiled Gabriel's first look from the series, sending fans into a frenzy. Gabriel Macht's still as Harvey Spector from Suits LA.

(Also Read: Suits LA trailer: Harvey Specter teases return with more courtroom chaos. Watch)

Harvey Specter's first look from Suits LA

The first look at Harvey Specter’s return was unveiled recently, sending waves of excitement through the Suits fandom. In the promo, Harvey is seen back in his signature tailored suits, exuding confidence. While the promo offers just a glimpse of him talking on the phone and calling out his name, he will reportedly appear in a thrilling three-episode arc.

Internet reacts

Fans couldn't keep calm and shared their excitement. One comment read, "Obviously it's a cameo, but man, it felt good to see and hear him say his name." Another wrote, "Happy he’s back, but damn, they’re milking this Harvey Specter comeback. Lol, he's damn near in every promo." Another comment read, "The king is back." Sharing his excitement, another internet user wrote, "Harvey Specter and the Green Arrow—this is gonna be a powerhouse."

Gabriel on returning as Harvey

Gabriel shared why he decided to reprise the role in Suits LA, telling People, "I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it], and this was my time to really raise my kids and do this creative stuff like Bear Fight."

Gabriel decided to take creator Aaron Korsh up on the offer to make an appearance if there was "a way to do this where it made sense for my family, it made sense for the timing, and if there was a way that I could sort of pass the baton to Stephen [Amell] and the cast in L.A. If I [could have] anything to do with helping support the show and getting it off [the ground], it’s almost like [giving] a blessing."

About Suits LA

Suits LA is an American legal drama television series created by Aaron Korsh for NBC. It is the second spin-off of Suits, starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. The series is scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2025.