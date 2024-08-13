Best creatine supplements: Top 10 choices to maximise muscle growth and boost your workout

Do you find yourself stuck in a fitness rut without benefits? Many fitness enthusiasts and athletes get this feeling at some point of time in their life. But if you want to unlock your peak performance in the gym, adding a few supplements to your diet may be beneficial. Creatine monohydrate is one such supplement that may help to boost your muscle power, accelerate recovery, and fuel your fitness goals. Whether you are a seasoned bodybuilder or a newbie to the fitness world, adding the best creatine supplements in India to your diet can help to take your fitness to new heights. Try the best creatine supplements to support your fitness goals. Image courtesy:

Creatine monohydrate is considered one of the most effective supplements for improving athletic performance and muscle growth. It works by increasing the stores of phosphocreatine in the body, which is used to produce ATP, the primary energy carrier in cells. This boost may lead to enhanced strength, power, and endurance, allowing you to engage in more intense and prolonged workouts. So, check out this list of the best creatine monohydrate supplements to optimize your fitness and overall health.

10 best creatine monohydrate supplements

Check out this list of the best creatine supplement brands available on Amazon India and pick the one that suits your needs:

MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate Creamp promises to help enhance the levels of stamina, strength, endurance, metabolism, and energy. This unique supplement is powered by MB CreAbsorb which may ensure high bioavailability of creatine monohydrate in the body. Consumption of this power ensures adequate levels of creatine monohydrate to remain in the body for a longer period. Suitable for bodybuilders and heavy weight-lifters, this supplement may help the muscle cells inflate, producing a fuller appearance with its stimulus for bolstered protein synthesis in the body. By acting as a neuroprotectant, this supplement may help in stimulating mental activity, resulting in a more focused athletic performance.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Supplement may help release creatine to the muscles, improving its utilisation and making it easier to build muscle mass and strength. It may also help to increase the energy available to your muscles, boosting strength, reducing fatigue, and allowing you to push your limits. Regular intake of this supplement may promote muscle volumisation, boost lean muscle mass, and result in faster gains in strength. It is specially formulated to help you endure long-lasting training sessions while reducing muscle soreness and improving recovery rates. The brand also claims that this product is free from artificial colors, fillers, added flavors, and sugar.

Specifications of Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder contains 3 grams of fast-absorbing micronized creatine per serving. By serving as a source of energy for the muscle cells by promoting greater ATP production, this supplement may help increase strength, reduce fatigue, and improve your overall physical performance. The brand claims that this product has undergone several checks and testing to ensure that it is not contaminated and is safe to use.

Specifications of Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder:

Flavour: Orange

Item form: Powder

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate does not contain any added flavours, colours, fillers, sugar, gluten, dairy, soy, and more. It promises to increase the phosphocreatine stores and enhance the capacity for quick ATP regeneration during short bursts of intense physical activity like weightlifting and sprinting. It may also help to draw water into muscles, which contributes to a favourable environment for muscle protein synthesis. This supplement may also help to increase training volume by increasing energy availability. It also helps to reduce the onset of muscle fatigue by replenishing ATP levels in the muscle cells more rapidly, allowing for sustained energy. This supplement for fitness freaks may promote faster recovery of force production through faster regeneration of ATP, helping to improve sports and exercise performance.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Carbamide Forte Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder may help to facilitate muscle mass and strength building. By increasing the amount of energy available to the body's muscles, this powder may help to improve your performance in high-intensity activities like weightlifting. It may also help you gain muscle mass, strength, and muscle mass, boost your body's ability to recover, increase muscle energy, and reduce overall recovery time. The brand states that this product is 100% vegetarian, pure, dope-free, and paraben-free.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

NAKPRO Sports Advance Micronised Creatine MOnohydrate may help to improve your strength, and power and allow you to gain lean muscle mass. The brand claims that this unadulterated and finest creatine powder can deliver 3 grams of creatine and helps to replenish its store in the body. Free from yeast, sugar, soy, dairy, and more, this product may help improve your performance.

Specifications of NAKPRO Micronised Creatine Monohydrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Muscle Asylum Pure Creatine Monohydrate may help you meet your dietary needs, Effective for athletes, bodybuilders, and gym goers, this supplement may help enhance your athletic performance, muscle building, and recovery. It may also help to replenish energy stores, reduce fatigue, and promote muscle repair, making it a post-workout essential for athletes. The brand claims that this product is certified vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, and gluten-free which makes it safe to consume.

Specifications of Muscle Asylum Pure Creatine Monohydrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

AS-IT-IS Atom Creatine Monohydrate Powder may be a good addition to your diet. This vegan-friendly supplement may support your intense workouts. It is a gluten-free sugar-free and soy-free supplement that can help to improve your endurance level, reduce fatigue, and support your post-workout recovery.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS ATOM Creatine Monohydrate:

Flavour: Blue razz

Item form: Powder

Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder promises to deliver 3 grams of 100 percent pure HPLC-tested micronized creatine monohydrate. This supplement may help to increase lean muscle and improve strength and muscle endurance. By delivering creatine directly to the muscles, this supplement may help improve your performance. It may also help to replenish ATP levels in hard-working muscles and allow you to train for longer. The brand states that 1 scoop of this unflavoured creatine powder can support your fitness goals.

Specifications of Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

Healthfarm states that its creatine monohydrate powder is lab-tested for quality assurance. It promises to help replenish ATP to allow you to experience a surge of energy during workouts. Regular intake of this creatine powder may help you get a toned physique while minimising unwanted body fat. It may also elevate your training, promote increased water content in muscle cells, and create a conducive environment for muscle growth.

Specifications of Health Farm Creatine Monohydrate Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

How to choose the best creatine supplement?

1. Purity: Make sure to opt for the best creatine monohydrate supplement that is free from impurities, fillers, or additives. Ensure that the product has been tested by third-party laboratories for purity and potency.

2. Form: This supplement comes in different forms like powder, capsules, and micronized powder. Opt for one that suits your dietary needs and preferences.

3. Dosage: When selecting the most affordable creatine monohydrate supplement, check the serving size of the product to ensure that it meets the recommended dosage.

4. Price: Compare the price of different products and consider the cost per serving rather than the total price of the container. This will help you to get a better idea of the value of the supplement.

5. Brand reputation: Look for brands that prioritize quality and transparency. Opt for products that clearly state the amount of creatine monohydrate per serving.

6. Flavour: Choose the flavor that suits your taste buds. Check the mixability factor of the product as poorly mixed creatine may leave a gritty residue in your drink.

Top three features of the best creatine monohydrate supplement

Best creatine monohydrate supplement Price Flavour Quantity MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate Creamp 549 Unflavoured 100 gram Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate 599 Unflavoured 100 gram Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder 330 Orange 120 gram AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 289 Unflavoured 100 gram Carbamide Forte Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder 349 Unflavoured 100 gram NAKPRO Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder 529 Unflavoured 250 gram Muscle Asylum Pure Creatine Monohydrate 245 Unflavoured 100 gram AS-IT-IS ATOM Creatine Monohydrate 348 Blue razz 100 gram Muscletech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder 709 Unflavoured 250 gram Healthfarm Creatine Monohydrate Powder 429 Unflavoured 100 gram

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Are creatine monohydrates beneficial? Yes, creatine monohydrate supplement is beneficial as it promises to enhance strength, boost muscle growth, and improve your exercise performance by increasing ATP production. This supplement may help you optimise your workout, speed up recovery and support overall physical performance.

What is the recommended dosage of creatine monohydrate? The recommended dosage of creatine monohydrate is 5 grams per day. But, consider visiting your healthcare professional before adding this supplement to your diet.

What is the best time to take creatine supplements? The best time to take creatine supplements is either before or after your workout. Taking it post-workout may help in muscle recovery and growth.

Which is the best creatine monohydrate supplement? Several brands offer creatine monohydrate supplements. Some of them like MuscleBlaze, AS-IT-IS, and more are mentioned above.

