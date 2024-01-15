Best protein powder for weight gain: Top 10 choices to help you bulk up

Sculpt the physique you've always dreamed of with the muscle-building prowess of protein powder for weight gain. Packed with a concentrated dose of protein, this revolutionary supplement provides the essential building blocks to repair and rebuild your muscles after intense workouts, leading to faster growth and impressive definition. Break free from the yo-yo dieting cycle and embrace a sustainable approach to weight management with protein powder. Gentle on digestion and bursting with natural goodness, plant-based protein powders fuel your body and your conscience, leaving you feeling energized and empowered

Packed with nutrients and low in calories, protein powder becomes your secret weapon for fat loss and a healthier, happier you. Embrace a greener path to protein power with the vibrant world of plant-based protein powders. Derived from sources like pea, brown rice, or hemp, these vegan-friendly options provide a complete protein profile without any animal products.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Gentle on digestion and bursting with natural goodness, plant-based protein powders fuel your body and your conscience, leaving you feeling energized and empowered. This potent blend of amino acids helps repair muscle tissue, reduce soreness, and replenish energy reserves, ensuring you bounce back stronger and faster from every workout. Soothe your aches, ignite your recovery, and conquer your next challenge with the power of protein powder for weight gain!

Product List

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

This Optimum Nutrition protein powder for weight gain consists of a Gold Standard 100% Whey Blend. The 24g blended protein consists of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass. It has 5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs and over 4 grams of glutamine and glutamic acid in each serving‚ which helps to build lean and strong muscles.

Optimum Nutrition Protein Powder is gluten-free. It is Banned Substance Tested and Informed Choice Certified. Pick your size from 1, 2, 5, and 10-pound options available and 10 delicious flavours to choose from. It is instantized and improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps. Add 1 scoop in 180-200 ml water for best results and have it twice a day. It is the most awarded, whey protein powder on the planet.

Specifications of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Brand:OPTIMUM NUTRITION Flavour: Double Rich Chocolate Item Weight: 907 Grams Material Type Free: Fat-Free Diet Type: Vegetarian, Gluten Free Protein Source: Whey Net Quantity: 907.0 grams Recommended Uses For Product: Pre-Workout Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Bottle

Pros Cons High-quality protein source Can be expensive Good source of BCAAs Artificial sweeteners and flavours Gluten-free and banned substance tested Lactose content Variety of flavours Not a complete protein source

B002DYIZH6

2. Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant protein powder for weight gain is a vegan-friendly protein powder made from a blend of pea protein and brown rice protein. It's a plant-based source of protein to help with muscle building and recovery. It consists of Puissante mixture, Alklised cocoa powder (5.8%), Vitamins and Mineral mixture, Digestive enzyme blend, Antioxidant blend, Natural sweetener stevia, added avour chocolate, Himalayan pink salt and Xanthan gum.

Mypro Plant Protein is an Amino acid-infused protein blend for complete balance. It has 23g of protein per serving. This plant-based protein powder fits your gluten-free, vegan, or keto diet. This Natural Vegan Protein Comes with a delicious chocolate flavour. It is easy to digest with Fortified with digestive enzymes, dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and free of many other major allergens.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder

Brand: Mypro Sport Nutrition Size: 1 kg (Pack of 1) Age Range (Description): Adult Colour: Chocolate Net Quantity: 1000.0 grams

Pros Cons High in protein and BCAAs Not a complete protein source Gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free Can be expensive Low in sugar Some people may experience digestive issues

B09GFYSXZX

3. PENTASURE 2.0 High Protein High Calorie

Pentasure 2.0 is a popular high-protein, a high-calorie nutritional supplement marketed for weight gain and dietary management for people with increased protein and energy needs. Pentasure protein powder for weight gain is specially infused with whey peptides and high fibre. It is also MTC-based and safe for sugar patients. This powder is helpful for your weight gain management. Also, it is cholesterol-free and low in electrolytes. It is high in protein.

The vanilla-flavoured supplement comes with a net weight of 1000 grams. This is ideal for sugar patients. PENTASURE 2.0 is a High Protein High-Calorie formula for lean weight gain. It is a healthy weight gainer supplement consisting 100% Whey Protein concentrate. Pentasure 2.0 is highly recommended for dietary management for people with increased protein and energy needs.

Specifications of PENTASURE 2.0 High Protein High Calorie

Brand: Pentasure Flavour: Vanilla Primary Supplement Type: Protein Net Quantity: 1000 grams Item Form: Powder Item Weight: 1 Kilogram Item Dimensions LxWxH: 16 x 15 x 16 Centimeters Diet Type: Vegetarian Product Benefits: Energy Management Age Range (Description): Adult

Pros Cons Weight Gain High Cost Dietary Management Lactose Content Energy Boost Artificial Sweeteners and Flavors Muscle Building and Repair

B07BMYDKTT

4. MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer

MYHERB Women's Weight Gainer aims to help women gain weight in a healthy way. This muscle-focused, protein-based powder with amino acids boosts your calories the right way. Take it daily for the best results. MYHERB HER Gainer comes with 4 High-Quality Proteins, 25 Vital Nutrients and 16 Herbs per serving. This bodybuilding supplement comes in a variety of delectable flavours, including Chocolate for a delicious and nutritious health drink.

This protein powder for weight gain is 100% vegetarian and authentic (lab-tested). This supplement is produced using only vegetarian sources, and it is FDA, ISO, GMP, FSSAI, and WHO certified. It is designed for women for better skin and hair with 16 herbs and multivitamins and minerals like Biotin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, B-Vitamins, and other essential Multivitamins.

Specifications of MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer

Brand: Myherb Flavour: Chocolate Primary Supplement Type: Weight Gainer Net Quantity: 500.0 gram Item Form: Powder Item Weight: 500 Grams Item Dimensions LxWxH: 17.2 x 10.3 x 10.2 Centimeters Special Ingredients: AGUAJE FRUIT Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate Diet Type: Vegetarian Product Benefits: Weight Gain, Breast Increase, Muscle Growth

Pros Cons Plant-based protein Limited information Added vitamins and minerals Sugar content Multiple flavours Lack of individualization

B0BPQW2L3N

5. OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women, Natural Protein Powder

OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women boasts natural ingredients, Ayurvedic herbs, and various health benefits. It consists of Ultrafiltered whey protein concentrate, Crossflow filtered whey isolate, and Alkalized cocoa. This protein powder for women contains Clean Protein Blend including 23g of cold processed whey protein. It is rich in ingredients like Green Tea, Cinnamon and Flax Seeds.

This protein powder for weight gain also has ayurvedic herbal extracts such as Shatavari, Curcumin, and Tulsi extracts. OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women is a soy-free and gluten-free protein powder for women that contains no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, making it absolutely safe for long-term consumption. It is 100% natural and is Certified Clean by the US CLP, tested and cleared for over 300 contaminants.

Specifications of OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women, Natural Protein Powder

Brand: OZiva Flavour: Vanilla Almond, 500g Item Weight: 0.5 Kilograms Material Type Free: Gluten Free Diet Type: Gluten Free Product Benefits: Weight Control Protein Source: Whey Net Quantity: 500 gram Recommended Uses For Product: Post-Workout Number of Items: 1

Pros Cons Soy-free and Gluten-free Price No added Sugar or Artificial Sweeteners Limited Research Multivitamins and Minerals Lactose Content Multiple Flavors

B07H4PZR8P

6. Protinex Health And Nutritional Protein Drink Mix

Protinex Original protein powder for weight gain is a vegetarian nutritional beverage mix. It contains a unique hydrolyzed protein formulation that is easy to digest and helps in faster recovery from illness and injuries. Protinex Original comes with a high protein content of 34% which is the highest in the daily nutritional beverage mix category. It also contains vital nutrients that help in building immunity. Protinex has a rich legacy of over 65 years.

Protinex helps in bridging the gap of protein and other essential nutrients in regular Indian adult diets. Protinex Original is a vegetarian nutritional beverage mix that should be consumed as part of a healthy lifestyle for recovery. Its vital nutrients support in building immunity. Protinex is also available in two more delicious flavours - Protinex Rich Chocolate and Protinex Creamy Vanilla.

Specifications of Protinex Health And Nutritional Protein Drink Mix

Brand: Protinex Flavour: Original Item Weight: 400 Grams Diet Type: Vegetarian Net Quantity: 400.0 gram Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Jar Protein: 10.2 Grams Age Range (Description): Adult Item Dimensions LxWxH: 10.4 x 11.6 x 14 Centimeters

Pros Cons Hydrolyzed High Protein Content Sugar Content Vegetarian-friendly Artificial Sweeteners Vitamins and Minerals Lactose Content Multiple Flavors

B019391JCQ

7. MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein

MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein is a popular choice for newcomers to the world of pre-workout weight gain supplements, especially in India. Packed with an optimum dose of 12 g of protein, 5.5 g EAAs comprising 2.6 g BCAAs in each serving, a solid amino acid profiling and countless yummy flavours, it is the perfect protein to kickstart your journey of ‘gains’. Each serving offers an optimum dose of 12 g protein and 5.5 g EAAs.

This protein powder for weight gain from Muscleblaze doesn’t contain any added sugar or trans fat. It is free from any banned substance or doping ingredients as per the NADA/WADA list. Fulfil your protein intake with MuscleBlaze’s best protein powder for muscle growth and post-workout recovery in scrumptious flavours like chocolate, cookies and cream, magical mango, bubblegum, and blueberry.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein

Brand: MuscleBlaze Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1 Kilogram Diet Type: Vegetarian Protein Source: Whey Net Quantity: 1000 gram Recommended Uses For Product: Post-Workout Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Pouch Age Range (Description): Adult

Pros Cons Whey Protein Concentrate Artificial Sweeteners Fast Absorption Lactose Content Essential Amino Acids Limited Research Zero Added Sugar Multiple Flavors

B0791H11NF

8. MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein is a more premium offering from MuscleBlaze. It has been regularly & rigorously tested, certified by Informed Choice Program U.K., Labdoor USA, and Trustified for Accuracy of label claims and purity. This protein powder for weight gain ensures 50% higher protein absorption & 60% superior BCAA absorption compared to other whey protein supplements. It is international patent-applied & lowers any possible protein digestion issues.

The "Asia Star" award-winning innovative packaging feature makes it convenient & hygienic to keep & find the scoop right at the top of the jar. It contains 25 g PROTEIN, 11.75 g EAA, and 5.51 g BCAA. Biozyme Performance delivers all this per scoop powered by all-imported, highest grade, international quality whey protein concentrate for superior gains. It is available in appetizing flavours of Rich Chocolate, Magical Mango, Chocolate Hazelnut, Kesar Thandi, and French Vanilla Créme.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein

Brand: MuscleBlaze Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1 Kilogram Diet Type: Vegetarian Protein Source: Whey Net Quantity: 1000.0 gram Recommended Uses For Product: Post-Workout Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Jar Age Range (Description): Adult

Pros Cons Informed Choice and Labdoor Certified Cost High Protein Content Artificial Sweeteners Rich in BCAAs Lactose Content Multiple Flavors Not a Complete Protein Source

B091HTLXL3

9. Foodstrong Daily Protein

Foodstrong Daily Protein is a pure & natural grass-fed whey protein made from the milk of grass-fed cows. It is clean and lean protein. It comes in convenient single-serve sachets. Protein + turmeric + green tea is one of the most potent combinations for building core health, fitness & immunity. This protein powder for weight gain contains a blend of five enzymes for easy digestion & fast absorption. It has imported ingredients, blended and packed at an ISO & GMP certified facility.

Real Almond Chocolate flavour that gives you the goodness of real almonds and is great for shakes and smoothies. Just add chilled Milk or water (200 ml) for every sachet. Each sachet (34g) gives you 26g of protein, 6.2g BCAAs, Zero Added sugar, just 1.3g Fat and 3.6g of Carbs. It is a No Soy, No Gluten, No GMO, No Added Sugars, No Preservatives, Antibiotic-free, and No Trans Fat.

Specifications of Foodstrong Daily Protein | Real Almond Chocolate |16 sachets

Brand: Foodstrong Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 19 Ounces Diet Type: Vegetarian, Gluten Free Protein Source: Whey Net Quantity: 543 grams Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Box Age Range (Description): Adult Item Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 13.5 x 13.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons Grass-Fed High Whey Protein Content Cost Sugar-Free Option Artificial Sweeteners Convenient Single-Serve Sachets Limited Research Multiple Flavors Digestive Enzymes

B08KLLYGV9

10. Horlicks Protein Plus

Horlicks Protein Plus is a powdered drink mix contains high-quality proteins that have been carefully chosen for their effectiveness in supporting muscle mass and strength. This High-protein supplement is made with Whey, soy and casein, and hence this adult nutrition health drink has a Protein Quality Score - PDCAAS Score of 100%. This protein mix powder by Horlicks has been specifically chosen so that the body easily absorbs them for muscle growth.

This protein powder for weight gain with No added sugar is a rich source of protein, with 34 g of protein per 100 g of powder. This high-protein adult health drink has been scientifically designed to support muscle mass and strength. With 34 g of protein per 100 g of powder, this adult nutrition health drink provides a rich source of high-quality protein to meet your daily protein - simply mix in lukewarm milk and enjoy!

Specifications of Horlicks Protein Plus Vanilla Protein Drink for Adults, 400g Container

Brand: Horlicks Flavour: Vanilla Item Weight: 0.4 Kilograms Diet Type: Vegetarian Net Quantity: 400.0 gram Recommended Uses For Product: Pre-Workout Number of Items: 1 Package Type: Bottle Age Range (Description): Adult Item Dimensions LxWxH: 11.6 x 11.6 x 18.4 Centimeters

Pros Cons High Triple Protein Blend Content Sugar Content Convenient Mixability Artificial Sweeteners Essential Amino Acids Lactose Content Vitamins and Minerals Multiple Flavors

B078JJVC4X

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder 24g blended protein Vegetarian, Gluten Free, Fat-Free 5 grams of BCAAs and over 4 grams of glutamine and glutamic acid Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder 23g of protein per serving Gluten-free, Vegan, dairy-free, soy-free Amino acid-infused protein blend PENTASURE 2.0 High Protein High Calorie Cholesterol-free and low in electrolytes MTC-based and safe for sugar patients 100% Whey Protein Concentrate MYHERB Women’s Weight Gainer 4 High-Quality Proteins, 25 Vital Nutrients 100% vegetarian 16 Herbs And Multivitamins and Minerals OZiva Protein & Herbs, Women, Natural Protein Powder 23g of cold processed whey protein Ayurvedic herbal extracts Soy-free and gluten-free Protinex Health And Nutritional Protein Drink Mix High protein content of 34% Vital nutrients A unique hydrolyzed protein formulation MuscleBlaze Beginner's Whey Protein 12 g of protein, 5.5 g EAAs Free from any banned substance or doping ingredients No added sugar or trans fat MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 50% higher protein absorption & 60% superior BCAA absorption 25 g PROTEIN, 11.75 g EAA, and 5.51 g BCAA Vegetarian Foodstrong Daily Protein Pure & natural grass-fed whey protein 26g of protein, 6.2g BCAAs per sachet Vegetarian, Gluten Free Horlicks Protein Plus 34 g of protein per 100 g Vegetarian Made with Whey, soy and casein

Best overall product

Protinex Original is the best weight gaining protein powder to be the best overall product. It contains a unique hydrolyzed protein formulation that is easy to digest and helps in faster recovery from illness and injuries. Protinex Original comes with a high protein content of 34% which is the highest in the daily nutritional beverage mix category. It also contains vital nutrients that help in building immunity. Protinex helps in bridging this gap of protein and other essential nutrients in regular Indian Adult diets. It contains a unique hydrolyzed protein formulation that is easy to digest and helps in faster recovery from illness and injuries. Its vital nutrients support in building immunity.

Best value for money product

Optimum Nutrition is one of theTop-rated brands for muscle mass. This Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is the best value for money product. It consists of a Gold Standard 100% Whey Blend. The 24g blended protein consists of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to support lean muscle mass. It has 5 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs and over 4 grams of glutamine and glutamic acid in each serving‚ which helps to build lean and strong muscles.

It is gluten-free. It is Banned Substance Tested and Informed Choice Certified. Pick your size from 1, 2, 5, and 10-pound options available and 10 Delicious Flavours to choose from. It is instantized and improves mixability to prevent lumps and clumps. Add 1 scoop in 180-200 ml water for best results and have it twice a day.

How to choose the right?

Choosing the best protein powder for weight gain can feel overwhelming with the vast array of options available. However, by considering your individual needs and goals, you can narrow down your choices and find the perfect fit. Look for powders with at least 20g of protein per serving and a good blend of essential amino acids (EAAs). Whey protein is a popular choice for its fast absorption. Opt for powders with lower calorie and sugar content. Plant-based protein options can be good choices for their fibre content. Any protein powder can contribute to your daily protein intake, but consider additional nutrients like vitamins and minerals for added benefits.

Plant-based protein powders like pea, brown rice, or hemp are great alternatives to whey. Choose lactose-free protein powders or isolate options. Check the ingredients list for potential allergens like soy or gluten. Try different flavours and brands to find one you enjoy. Look for powders with at least 20g of protein per serving. Choose options with lower calorie and sugar content if weight management is a goal. Avoid powders with artificial sweeteners, additives, or unnecessary fillers. Look for third-party certifications like NSF or Informed-Choice for quality assurance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.