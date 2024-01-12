Best vegan protein powders: Nourish your body with top 10 picks

Green gains is your gateway to a vibrant and wholesome lifestyle through the power of plant-based nutrition. In a world where wellness takes center stage, embracing a vegan lifestyle is not just a choice; it's a transformative journey towards a healthier, more sustainable existence. Our blog is your companion on this quest, guiding you through the lush landscapes of vegan protein powders to elevate your fitness and well-being. Vegan protein powders have evolved far beyond the stereotypical image of gritty shakes with lacklustre flavours(Pexels)

Vegan protein powders have evolved far beyond the stereotypical image of gritty shakes with lacklustre flavours. In fact, the market is now a treasure trove of diverse, delicious options that cater to various dietary needs. Green gains aims to demystify this thriving landscape, offering you insights into the world of pea, rice, hemp, and other plant-based protein sources. We believe that nourishing your body should be a pleasure, and our recommendations reflect that ethos.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

As advocates for the planet and your body, we understand the pivotal role nutrition plays in achieving optimum health. That's why we're excited to delve into the world of vegan protein powders—an essential component for those seeking plant-powered vitality. Whether you're a seasoned vegan, a curious newcomer, or someone simply looking to amplify their protein intake without compromising on ethics, our curated list of the top 10 vegan protein powders is here to redefine your nutritional experience.

Join us as we explore the multifaceted benefits of vegan protein powder, from supporting muscle growth to aiding in post-workout recovery. We'll navigate through the nutritional profiles, taste profiles, and the eco-friendly aspects of each product, ensuring that you make informed choices that align with your values and health goals.

Embark on this exciting journey with green gains, where we celebrate the fusion of fitness, flavour, and compassion. Your body deserves the best, and we're here to guide you towards a greener, more vibrant you with our top 10 vegan protein powder picks.

Als read:Best protein powders for pregnancy: Top 10 choices to meet your everyday protein requirements

Product List

Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder

Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder is your go-to plant-based protein source for a healthier and stronger you. Packed with goodness, this chocolate-flavoured vegan protein powder is specially designed for both men and women, making it a delicious and nutritious addition to your daily routine. Crafted from a blend of pea protein isolate and brown rice protein, this vegan protein powder is not just about muscle support—it's a powerhouse of essential nutrients.

With 25 grams of high-quality protein per scoop, it's the perfect fuel for your fitness journey. What sets it apart? The inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids and digestive enzymes ensures easy absorption and digestion, promoting overall well-being. The ingredients speak volumes—brown rice and pea protein provide all nine essential amino acids, crucial for muscle growth and iron absorption. Gluten-free and without added sugar, this vegan protein powder is a guilt-free indulgence for those conscious of their health.

Ideal for anyone aiming to increase muscle mass, fortify bone strength, or simply enhance their overall health, Pure Nutrition Vegan Protein fits seamlessly into your lifestyle. Convenient to use, just dissolve one serving (33 gm) in water or your preferred beverage, stir well, and enjoy the benefits. Take it once a day or follow the guidance of your healthcare professional. Unleash the power of the best vegan protein powder brand with Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder—because your journey to a healthier you starts here.

Specifications of Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder

Brand: Pure Nutrition Naturals Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1 Kilograms Material Type Free: No Artificial Flavors Diet Type: Vegetarian

Pros Cons Rich in essential amino acids Not suitable for soy allergies Gluten-free and no added sugar

B09FC2QV1N

2.Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder

The Origin Nutrition 100% NaturalVegan Protein Powder is a powerhouse of plant-based goodness for your fitness journey. Packed with a protein blend sourced from European golden peas and cold-pressed organic pumpkin seeds, this best vegan protein powder source boasts 25 grams of protein per serving. It's not just about fitness; it's about making mindful choices for your body and the planet. Our commitment to natural and healthy living is reflected in this unflavored, gluten-free, and Non-GMO product.

You have the freedom to flavour it as you please, ensuring a personalized and enjoyable experience. What sets us apart is the inclusion of digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and aiding in quick recovery after intense activities. Bid farewell to lactose-related concerns, as this powder is dairy and soy-free, making it allergen-free while providing over 4 grams of naturally occurring BCAAs. No added sugar, preservatives, or flavours mean you're getting pure, clean nutrition. Preparing your shake is a breeze – just blend the contents of the Origin Nutrition Vegan Protein with 300-350ml of ice-cold water or plant-based milk. Elevate your fitness routine with a product that not only cares for your health but also aligns with your values.

Specifications of Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder

Brand: ORIGIN NUTRITION Flavour: Unflavoured Item Weight: 1 Kilograms Material Type Free: Dairy Free Diet Type: Vegetarian

Pros Cons Digestive Enzymes for Better Absorption No Added Sugar, Some May Prefer Sweetness Dairy & Soy-Free with 4g BCAAs

B08X1T9THR

3.Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder

Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder is your go-to choice for a delicious and nutritious protein boost. Packed with the best vegan protein powder taste blend, this powder offers a complete balance of amino acids to support your overall well-being. With an impressive 23g of protein per serving, this plant-based gem is tailor-made for your gluten-free, vegan, or keto diet. Indulge in the delightful chocolate flavor that transforms your protein shake into a tasty treat, proving that being healthy can be as enjoyable as it is nourishing.

Whether it's before or after exercise, Mypro Plant Protein Powder serves as a clean source of protein for both women and men. Worried about digestion? Fret not! Fortified with digestive enzymes and free of dairy, soy, gluten, and other major allergens, this powder is easy on the stomach, ensuring that your journey to wellness is smooth and satisfying. Embrace the tastiest way to stay healthy with Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder – because your body deserves the best vegan protein powder for a vibrant and energized life.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder

Brand: Mypro Sport Nutrition Size: 1 kg (Pack of 1) Age Range (Description): Adult Colour: Chocolate Net Quantity: 1000.0 gram

Pros Cons Rich amino acid-infused protein blend. Limited flavour options. Clean source for pre/post exercise.

B09GFYSXZX

4.Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein

Cosmix No-Nonsense Plant Protein is your clean and straightforward solution for protein needs. True to its name, our vegan protein powder is a non-chalky powerhouse, providing all 9 essential amino acids in a recommended daily serving of 38 grams, boasting 24 grams of protein. What sets Cosmix apart is the inclusion of a special blend with gut-friendly ingredients like ginger, fennel, cumin, and fenugreek. This unique mix not only enhances digestion but also ensures better absorption of the protein, promoting overall gut health.

At Cosmix, we believe that enjoying your protein shouldn't be a chore. That's why we've crafted exciting flavours like Cocoa Beet, Real Indonesian Cacao, Japanese Ceremonial Matcha, Chikmagalur Mocha, Mint Cacao, and Real Kerala Vanilla Bean. Unsure which one to choose? Try our assorted flavor pack with single-serve sachets to find your perfect match. Our powder is as clean as it gets. We prioritize your well-being by excluding harmful chemically processed ingredients, opting instead for organic pea-protein isolates, rice isolates, and naturally sourced plant flavours. Cosmix protein powders are the go-to for anyone striving to meet their protein goals, aiding in craving control, lean muscle building, metabolism boost, and blood sugar management. Simple to incorporate, just mix 38g into water, smoothies, or your preferred base.

Specifications of Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein

Brand: Cosmix Flavour: REAL INDONESIAN CACAO Item Weight: 1 Kilograms Diet Type: Plant Based Net Quantity: 1000.0 gram

Pros Cons Diverse and Exciting Flavor Options Slightly Higher Price Point Organic, Naturally Sourced Ingredients

B0B258B9H2

5.Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder is the go-to solution for those seeking the best vegan high protein powder. Packed with a powerful blend of 25g Pea Protein and Brown Rice Protein, this plant-based powerhouse is designed to boost muscle growth, providing essential amino acids, antioxidants, superfoods, vitamins, and minerals. Ideal for both men and women, it fuels troubled muscle groups, ensuring a maximum pump for lean muscle development. What sets our Plant Protein Powder apart is its focus on post-workout recovery. With 4g BCAA, it accelerates recovery from any training session, reducing post-workout fatigue and soreness.

The added benefit of 13 multivitamins and minerals in each scoop covers 100% of your daily requirements, eliminating the need for additional supplements. Say goodbye to bloating and gas issues with our easily digestible protein formula. Enriched with digestive enzymes, it's gentle on the stomach even with long-term and heavy usage, making it suitable for beginners. Moreover, this vegan protein powder curbs cravings, supporting weight management by acting as a satisfying meal replacement drink, breakfast shake, or smoothie.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder

Brand: Carbamide Forte Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1000 Grams Diet Type: Vegetarian Product Benefits: Muscle Growth

Pros Cons Complete Daily Vitamin & Mineral Coverage Limited Flavor Options Accelerates Post-Workout Recovery

B0BF6677NX

6. MYHERB Plant Protein Powder

MYHERB Plant Protein Powder is your key to a healthier lifestyle packed with vegan protein powder goodness. This powerhouse boasts high nutrition, delivering a mighty 27g of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, and 6g of BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) in every serving. Perfect for muscle growth and recovery, it's your go-to post-workout companion. What sets MYHERB apart? It's not just about the gains; it's about feeling good from the inside out. Say goodbye to digestion woes with our easy-to-digest formula, enriched with digestive enzymes like papain, peptidase, and bromelain. Fast results come naturally with MYHERB, making plant protein consumption a breeze. But that's not all – our vegan protein powder isn't just about muscles.

It's a supporter of fast metabolism, thanks to a potent antioxidant repair blend loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. As you sip on MYHERB, feel the boost in your metabolism and the regulated appetite that follows. MYHERB isn't just a supplement; it's a choice for a healthier you. With fast absorption for better immunity, digestion support, and added biotin for luscious hair and glowing skin, it's the holistic approach to wellness you've been waiting for.

Specifications of MYHERB Plant Protein Powder

Brand: MYHERB Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1 Kilograms Material Type Free: Gluten Free, Soy Free, Sugar Free Diet Type : Vegetarian

Pros Cons Supports muscle growth and recovery May have strong taste for some Promotes fast metabolism and appetite regulation

B0BMWQ69VB

7.Cureveda PRO Super-3 Vegan Plant Protein powder

Cureveda PRO Super-3 Vegan Plant Protein Powder is your go-to solution for a clean, powerful boost of vegan protein powder. Packed with 20g of plant-based protein sourced from pea, brown rice, and quinoa, it covers all nine essential amino acids, meeting your daily protein needs effortlessly. What sets it apart? The inclusion of Blue Spirulina, a unique ingredient derived from algae, rich in phycocyanin, a compound never before used in a protein formula in India! Not just a protein source, but a key player in building immunity and promoting strength, the blue spirulina in this luxurious protein powder fights inflammation and aids recovery.

The carefully crafted blend of superseeds, superberrries, and superfoods ensures easily absorbable amino acids, fueling muscle growth. Ideal for post-exercise recovery, it speeds up healing from soreness, providing the energy and strength you need. Looking to tone your body? This protein-fiber combo not only boosts metabolism but also helps burn calories, sculpting muscles while shedding fat. Making it a part of your routine is simple – just blend 33g (1 scoop) in 250ml of water, milk, or your favorite smoothie. Shake, stir, or blend until fully dissolved, then consume post-workout or any time of day.

Specifications of Cureveda PRO Super-3 Vegan Plant Protein powder

Brand: Cureveda Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 500 Grams Material Type Free: Gluten Free Diet Type: Vegetarian

Pros Cons Blue Spirulina for immunity and recovery. Slightly higher price point. Promotes body toning and metabolism.

B07QWQBZ6Z

8. Sparkfusion Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Sparkfusion Vegan Plant Protein Powder is a vegan protein powder that caters to your body's needs with simplicity and effectiveness. Packed with 25 grams of organic plant-based protein, this blend from Purely Inspired ensures a nutritious boost for your active lifestyle. What sets Sparkfusion apart is its commitment to easy digestion, presenting a smooth texture that effortlessly mixes into your favorite beverages. No more stomach discomfort—just pure goodness that your body will thank you for. This specially formulated protein powder isn't just about protein; it's a nutrient-rich elixir with essential vitamins, minerals, an antioxidant blend, and digestive enzymes. Our research and development team, after extensive testing, crafted a formula designed specifically for Indian men and women, considering the unique needs and weather conditions.

Choose Sparkfusion for a clean, guilt-free protein source. Certified organic isolated pea and brown rice ensure a gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan-friendly, dairy-free, soy-free, and cholesterol-free experience. Say goodbye to artificial additives; Sparkfusion keeps it real with no artificial sweeteners, colors, or flavors. And, if you're on a weight loss journey, Sparkfusion Plant Protein is your ally.

Specifications of Sparkfusion Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Brand: Sparkfusion Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 500 Grams Material Type Free: Sugar Free Diet Type: Vegetarian Product Benefits: Active Lifestyle , Sport Performance , Weight Loss Journey

pros cons Nutrient-Rich with Essential Vitamins Not Suitable for Nut Allergies Clean Ingredients, Certified Organic

B0CGHK55ZN

9.bGREEN by HealthKart Vegan Plant Protein Powder

bGREEN by HealthKart Vegan Plant Protein Powder is your natural choice for plant-based nutrition. This herbal protein powerhouse is crafted from a blend of pea and pumpkin seed protein, ensuring a complete amino acid profile. It's 100% vegan, with no artificial preservatives, heavy metals, or added sugar—just pure, clean goodness. Designed for muscle growth and recovery, this vegan protein powder provides 25g of clean plant protein and 9.75g of essential amino acids per serving, including 4.32g of BCAAs. Say goodbye to post-workout fatigue and hello to a revitalized you.

What sets bGREEN apart is its commitment to better digestion and absorption. Enriched with plant-based enzymes Papain and Bromelain, this protein powder supports your body in breaking down nutrients efficiently. Boosting more than just your muscles, bGREEN supports a fast metabolism with a potent antioxidant repair blend, loaded with essential vitamins and minerals. Choose a protein powder that not only fuels your body but also regulates your appetite. And for those mindful of dietary preferences, bGREEN is a gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free delight. With tempting flavours like chocolate, cafe mocha, and strawberry, there's no compromise on taste.

Specifications of bGREEN by HealthKart Vegan Plant Protein Powder

Brand: bGREEN Flavour: Cafe Mocha Item Weight: 1 Kilograms Diet Type: Vegetarian Protein Source: Pea

Pros cons 100% plant-based with a complete amino profile. May be pricier than some alternatives. Supports muscle growth and post-workout recovery.

B08W597VYG

Also read:Amazon sale on protein powders: Avail as much as 43% off

10.NAKPRO Vegan Soy Protein

NAKPRO Vegan Soy Protein is a game-changer in your journey to a healthier you.Vegan protein powder enthusiasts, this one's for you. NAKPRO Pure Raw Soy Protein Isolate boasts a whopping 90% protein content, making it a natural source of essential amino acids. Designed specifically for meal supplementation, NAKPRO SOY Isolate is the perfect protein boost for your pre or post-exercise meals. But it's not just limited to shakes – get creative! Add it to your ROTI ATTA, IDLY BATTER, DOSA BATTER, PANCAKES, WAFFLES, and MUFFINS for a protein-packed twist. This Pure Vegan Protein is a plant-powered delight with exciting flavors like Blueberry, Chocolate, Coffee, Cookies & Cream, Mango, and Vanilla.

Plus, it's a clean formula – no artificial colours, no preservatives, no additives, no fillers, and it's Non-GMO with no chemicals or banned substances. For easy consumption, mix 1 scoop (33g) with 180-200 ml water. Pro tip: Use a shaker for better solubility. NAKPRO Vegan Soy Protein is not just a supplement; it's a tasty, nutritious addition to your daily routine, supporting your fitness goals the plant-based way. Elevate your meals and energize your body with the goodness of NAKPRO.

Specifications of NAKPRO Vegan Soy Protein Isolate 90% | Raw, Pure, Natural & Vegetarian Plant Protein Supplement Powder

Brand: NAKPRO Flavour: Chocolate Item Weight: 1000 Grams Material Type Free: Sugar Free Diet Type: Vegetarian

pros cons Clean, non-GMO, no artificial additives Requires careful water proportioning High 90% protein content

B09XFBZP9W

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature Feature Feature 3 Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder For lean muscle mass Complete amino acid profile Easy to digest Origin Nutrition 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder With all essential 9 amino acids Perfect for everyone Easy to digest Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder 22 vitamins & minerals Muscle health & recovery Restore nutrients Cosmix No Nonsense Plant Protein Small batch plant protein No preservatives or fillers Gluten free Carbamide Forte Vegan Protein Powder Target troubled muscle groups Plant based protein powder Easily digested protein MYHERB Plant Protein Powder Supports fast metabolism Better skin and hair growth Increase energy and stamina Cureveda PRO Super-3 Vegan Plant Protein powder Strength & Immunity Unique protein blend Muscle Growth Easily absorbable amino acids Recovery, Strength, Body Toning , speed up recovery Sparkfusion Vegan Plant Protein Powder Delicious flavours Pea & brown rice protein Gluten free bGREEN by HealthKart Vegan Plant Protein Powder An Unmatched Taste Experience Plant-Based Fuel Easy Absorption NAKPRO Vegan Soy Protein Pure Raw Soy Protein Designed for meal supplementation Pure veg protein

Best overall product

Elevate your wellness journey with Pure Nutrition Naturals Vegan Protein Powder – a chocolate-flavoured delight designed for both men and women. With a powerful blend of pea protein isolate and brown rice protein, it's not just about muscle support; it's a nutrient-packed addition to your daily routine. Boasting 25g of high-quality protein per scoop, this vegan powder stands out with the inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids and digestive enzymes, ensuring easy absorption and promoting overall well-being. Gluten-free and without added sugar, it's your guilt-free indulgence for a healthier you.

Best value for money product

Origin Nutrition's 100% Natural Vegan Protein Powder offers the perfect blend of value and quality. With a protein blend sourced from European golden peas and organic pumpkin seeds, it delivers 25g of protein per serving. Unflavoured for personalized use, it stands out with added digestive enzymes, making it a wise choice for better absorption.

This non-GMO and gluten-free product ensures versatility in flavoring to suit individual preferences. Providing 4g of BCAAs, it offers essential support for muscle recovery, making it the best value for those seeking cost-effective, high-quality plant-based protein supplementation.

How to choose the suitable vegan protein powder picks for nourishing your body ?

Selecting the right vegan protein powder to nourish your body involves a thoughtful consideration of various factors, ensuring that it aligns with your health goals, dietary preferences, and overall well-being. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you make an informed choice: