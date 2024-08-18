Best iron supplements for women: Boost your energy, vitality and wellness with 10 top picks

Women, especially of reproductive age, are at a higher risk of iron deficiency. Whether due to menstrual cycles, pregnancy or simply dietary gaps, they are more prone to iron-deficiency and related conditions like anaemia. So, they need to keep a check on their iron levels. Besides a healthy diet routine of iron-rich foods, taking supplements can help. From combatting fatigue, weakness and anaemia, these supplements can help maintain an adequate level of iron in your body. With the right iron supplement, women can maintain their energy levels, support their overall health and prevent iron-deficiency-related issues. We have curated a list of the best iron supplements for women that you may check out on Amazon India and pick the one that suits your needs. Discover the best iron supplements for women to boost your health.(Unsplash)

10 best iron supplements for women

Here is a list of the best iron supplements in India that you may consider trying, after due consultation with your healthcare provider:

Improve your health with the Swisse Iron Supplement with Vitamin C & Vitamin B12-20 Tablets. The presence of vitamin C in these tablets may help the body absorb iron while helping to maintain healthy immune system functions. Regular intake of these capsules may also help in the creation of red blood cells and neurotransmitters, keeping the nerve and blood cells healthy. Consuming one tablet of the supplements can help improve your overall well-being.

Specifications of Swisse Iron Supplement with Vitamin C & Vitamin B12-20 Tablets:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 30 tablets

Wellbeing Nutrition Metls Vital Iron Supplement is 95 percent more bioavailable than traditional tablets. It features patented nanotechnology that can convert plant extracts into nanoparticles and the sublingual quick resolve delivery system. This supplement can ensure the direct release of iron into the bloodstream for complete absorption. It may help battle deficiencies, increase the production of haemoglobin in the body, boost the production of red blood cells, and repair and reactivate existing RBCs to increase the oxygen supply. Loaded with acerola cherry for natural vitamin C, which can boost iron absorption, these supplements promise to not cause any stomach issues or constipation. The brand claims that this supplement is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and soy-free.

Specifications of Wellbeing Nutrition Metls Vital Iron:

Flavour: Berry

Net quantity: 30 oral strips

Carbamide Forte Chelated Tablets are packed with vitamin C, ensuring optimal iron levels that are critical for energy and cognitive function. Regular intake of these supplements may help boost your immune system, and reproductive health and support red blood cell formation. The brand claims that the supplement is powered by ferrous ascorbate, which ensures quick and effective results. This supplement may help improve physical performance, and mental alertness, sharpen your focus, and fuel your body with nutrients.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte Chelated tablets:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 100 tablets

HealthyHey Iron Supplement for Women May help boost your energy level by helping to fight fatigue. With the highest level of vitamin C, this supplement brand promises to help improve iron absorption. The brand claims that this FSSAI-certified supplement is 100 per cent chelated form and comes with the added advantage of folic acid and vitamin B12.

Specifications of HealthyHey Iron Supplement for Women:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 60 capsules

HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid Supplement may help improve the haemoglobin level of the body. Added with zinc, this supplement may help increase haemoglobin levels better than iron alone. Regular consumption of this supplement may help increase red blood cells and prevent anaemia. It contains vitamin C that may contribute to immune defence by supporting various cellular functions of the immune system. The brand claims that this supplement is scientifically formulated, which makes it safe and effective to use.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Iron + Folic Acid Supplement:

Flavour: Iron folic acid

Net quantity: 60 capsules

Himalayan Organics Plant-Based iron Supplement may help support your health. Made in GMP and FSSAi-certified facilities, this supplement may help boost energy. Regular intake of this supplement may help to fight fatigue in people with low iron levels. With the added advantage of folate, vitamin B12 and vitamin C, this supplement may help improve your heart health and overall well-being.

Specifications of Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Iron Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 90 capsules

Now Foods, Iron Supplement contains rice flour, hypromellose, stearic acid and silicon dioxide. Not manufactured with wheat, gluten, soy, milk, egg, fish and more ingredients, this supplement is free from allergens and is produced in a GMP facility.

Specifications of Now Foods, Iron Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 120 capsules

Allbeing Iron Gummies for Women promises to provide 38 per cent of your daily iron needs. The brand states that these chewable, natural strawberry-flavoured gummies are clinically proven and recommended by the World Health Organisation. This scientifically studied supplement has no side effects or discomforts like nausea, constipation and black stools. Regular intake of these supplements can help increase haemoglobin levels, reduce excessive hair fall, improve physical and mental energy, and help with immunity and sleep.

Specifications of All Being Iron Gummies for Women:

Flavour: Strawberry

Net quantity: 20 gummies

HealthAid Fe Max Thi Solves Low Iron Blues Oral Strips can help in the formation of red blood cells. Regular consumption of this supplement may help improve your heart health, enhance metabolism, and concentration, and improve physical and mental well-being. These oral strips can enhance iron absorption and energy revitalisation, helping to combat fatigue and revitalise energy levels. Formulated to dissolve on your tongue, these strips deliver active ingredients like iron and beetroot extract directly into the bloodstream for rapid action.

Specifications of HealthAid Fe Max Thi Solves Low Iron Blues Oral Strips:

Flavour: Raspberry

Net quantity: 120 oral strips

Gynoveda Iron Folic Acid Supplement may help to increase haemoglobin, get relief from anaemia, and improve the chances of conceiving. During pregnancy, this supplement may help develop the brain and nervous system of the baby. Consume this supplement to stay active, energetic and mentally alert all day long. These supplements may help you get rid of fatigue, breathlessness, headache, and brittle nails, and boost strength and energy. The brand claims that this supplement is FDA-approved, GMO certified and toxin-free.

Specifications of Gynoveda Iron Folic Acid Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Net quantity: 120 tablets

What are the benefits of the best iron supplements for women?

Iron is an essential nutrient that plays a critical role in maintaining women’s health. Some of the iron supplement benefits include:

Boosts energy: Regular intake of iron tablets for women can help transport oxygen to cells, reducing fatigue and increasing energy levels. Improved cognitive function: The best iron tablets for anaemia can also help impair cognitive function. Supplementation can enhance focus, concentration and mental clarity. Supports healthy pregnancy: Taking iron supplements can help with foetal development and ensures adequate levels of healthy pregnancy. Reduced menstrual cramps: Regular consumption of iron supplements for women may help regulate menstrual cycles, alleviating cramps, bloating and heavy bleeding. Enhanced immune function: Consuming iron supplements may also help support immune cell production, protecting your body against infections and diseases. Promote healthy skin: iron deficiency can also lead to brittle hair, skin issues and weak nails. Regular consumption of iron supplements may help enhance their health and appearance.

Top three features of the best iron supplements for women

FAQs Who should take iron supplements? Women with heavy menstrual bleeding, pregnant women and people with iron deficiency anaemia should consider taking iron supplements.

What are the benefits of iron supplements? Iron supplements can boost energy, improve cognitive function, support healthy pregnancy, reduce menstrual cramps, enhance immune function and promote healthy skin, hair and nails.

How much iron should I take daily? The recommended daily intake of iron is 18 mg for women aged 19-50 and 8 mg for women over 50. However, you may consider consulting a healthcare professional to determine the best dosage.

