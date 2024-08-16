Best serum for dry skin: Top 10 choices to keep your skin hydrated, bright and healthy

Rough, flaky and dry skin can be a nightmare for people, especially when it comes to your face. Face serums for dry skin can be your saviour. This magic elixir is specially formulated to provide targeted solutions to tackle the challenges of dryness, flakiness and irritation. Unlike moisturisers, serums are formulated with smaller molecules that allow for deeper absorption, making them more effective at addressing the concerns of dry skin. They can provide an intense dose of hydration to the skin by penetrating deep into the skin. Serums can help to lock in moisture, soothe your skin and repair the natural barrier function of the skin and reduce inflammation. Pamper your skin by using the best serum for dry skin. Using the right product for your skin type can have a long-lasting effect.

Skin serums can help to improve the elasticity, firmness and texture of your skin. They can leave your skin looking smoother, plumper and more radiant. With the right serum, you can say goodbye to dull and tight skin. So, check out this list of the best serums for dry skin to get a vibrant and healthy-looking complexion.

10 best serums for dry skin

The best face serum for dry skin can make your skin feel healthy and happy. Here is a list of the best face serums for dry skin in India:

Say goodbye to dull skin with the Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Skin Brightening Face Oil. This face serum is made with face oils and plant-based ingredients like saffron, turmeric, sandalwood and more. Regular use of this serum may help to restore skin radiance by reducing pigmentation and dark spots. It also contains 26 potent herbs that may help to make your skin look firmer and younger. The brand claims that regular use of this serum can provide intense hydration, combat dullness, dryness, and damage, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Specifications of Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Skin Brightening Face Oil:

Skin type: Dry, combination, sensitive, normal

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, helps in skin brightening

Include the goodness of gold in your skincare routine with the Swiss Beauty 24K Gold Face Serum. Suitable for dry skin, this serum may eliminate signs of premature ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dehydration and discoloration. It may even make your skin look instantly hydrated. Daily application of this serum may improve skin elasticity and make it look firmer.

Specifications of Swiss Beauty 24K Gold Face Serum:

Skin type: Dry, oily, combination, normal

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Reduce the appearance of premature ageing, discolouration, dehydration

RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum may help you get rid of dryness. Suitable for all skin types, including dry skin, this serum may help to revitalise your skin. It is packed with the goodness of vitamins A, C, and E and botanical extracts that may help to nourish your skin, ensuring a glowing complexion without clogging pores. Regular use of this serum may help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Specifications of RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Brightening

Try this vitamin C serum for dry skin from Deconstruct. This 10% non-irritating vitamin C face serum for glowing skin promises to reduce dullness, and tanning and provide a glowing and brightening effect. With its non-sticky feel, this face serum may even help to prevent sun damage and reduce dullness and tanning. This skincare product also contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help to clear pigmentation and provide glowing skin.

Specifications of Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Brightening

Get rid of acne scars, dark spots and uneven skin tone with the Conscious Chemist Pigmentation Corrector Serum. Formulated with actives like 2 per cent tranexamic and 2 per cent alpha arbutin, this serum may help you meet your skincare needs. With the presence of 5 percent niacinamide, this serum may help to minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It may also help to lighten pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots. Regular use of this face serum may help to promote even skin tone, restore a weakened skin barrier and enhance your skin health.

Specifications of Conscious Chemist Pigmentation Corrector Serum:

Skin type: All

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Minimises enlarged pores, protects skin from damage, corrects skin tone

Forest Essentials Advanced Soundarya Age Defying Facial Serum promises to reduce 90% of noticed wrinkles. Packed with the goodness of vitamin E, this serum may help to improve your skin texture. It also contains precious herbs and 24-karat gold that may help to reduce the appearance of premature ageing and lighten pigmentation.

Specifications of Forest Essentials Advanced Soundarya Age-Defying Facial Serum:

Skin type: Dry, oily, combination

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Reduces wrinkles, restores elasticity

Neude SkinGenesis Brightening and Anti-Ageing Face Serum are suitable for dry and oily skin. Formulated with the best radiant skin ingredients, this product may help to reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles and promote even-toned skin. It contains lactic acid that helps to reduce dark spots, and niacinamide that helps to protect the skin barrier and fade acne marks. This product also contains hyaluronic acid that may help to lock in hydration and provide glowing skin. The brand claims that this product is skin-friendly, paraben-free, cruelty-free and sulphate-free.

Specifications of Neude SkinGenesis Brightening and Anti-Ageing Face Serum:

Skin type: Dry, oily

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Brightening

Derma Decode Advanced Retinol Serum for Face Anti-Ageing Serum promises to provide effective results. Packed with the goodness of retinol, cucumber extract, betaine and more, this product may help to reduce pigmentation and acne marks. Regular use of this product may help to promote radiant and youthful-looking skin.

Specifications of Derma Decode Advanced Retinol Serum:

Skin type: Dry, oily, combination, normal

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Anti-wrinkle, advanced anti-ageing, reduce the appearance of fine lines, reduce acne marks and pigmentation

The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum may help provide an everlasting glow and spotless skin. Packed with the goodness of vitamin C and niacinamide, this face serum promises to provide clearer and brighter skin in just 14 days. Regular use of this serum may help to reduce dark spots and promote filter-free skin. The brand also claims that this product is free from mineral oil, dyes, parabens, sulphate and other harmful chemicals.

Specifications of The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum:

Skin type: Dry, oily, sensitive

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Reduce dark spots, and promote youthful-looking skin.

Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum is derived from nature's superfood, Kakadu plum which promises to improve skin tone and nourish your skin deeply. It also contains hyaluronic acid that may help to bind moisture to the skin and combat the signs of premature ageing. This serum may even help to stimulate the production of collagen which can help to maintain the firmness and integrity of the skin. Regular use of this serum may help to enhance skin elasticity, soothe your skin and minimise pores. The brand claims that this product is free from paraben, chemicals, cruelty, sulphate and mineral oil.

Specifications of Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum:

Skin type: All

Skin tone: All

Benefits: Improve skin elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and soothe the skin

How to pick the best face serum for dry skin?

Here are a few things that you must consider when buying a face serum for dry skin:

Concern: Determine your skin concern. Identify whether you are dealing with pigmentation or dull skin. This will help you choose the best hydrating serum for dry skin. Ingredients: Get a better understanding of the ingredients of the product. Make sure that the product contains ingredients like retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, peptides and more. Texture: Select the best and the most affordable face serums that come with a texture that is suitable for your skin and preference. Ensure that the product is lightweight, non-greasy, non-sticky and fast-absorbing. Price: Determine whether you want to buy the face serum under 500 or 1000. Once you have fixed your budget, compare different serum brands and then choose the one that offers the best value for your money. Review: Read online reviews and customer feedback to gauge the effectiveness of the product. You may even consider visiting your dermatologist as they will guide you better and help you choose the right face serum.

Top three features of the best serum for dry skin:

Best serum for dry skin Price Quantity Special ingredient Blue Nectar Kumkumadi Tailam Skin Brightening Face Oil for Glowing Skin 1,295 30 ml 26 Ayurvedic herbs Swiss Beauty 24 K Gold Face Serum 337 100 ml Gold RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum 2,243 149.53 ml 24k gold Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum 615 30 ml Ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid Conscious Chemist Pigmentation Corrector Seru 359 30 ml Niacinamide, alpha arbutin, tranexamic Forest Essentials Advanced Soundarya Age Defying Facial Serum 2,225 185.42 ml Vitamin E Neude SkinGenesis Brightening & Anti Aging Face Serum 710 30 ml Niacinamide, lactic acid Derma Decode Advanced Retinol Serum For Face, Anti Aging Serum 1.063 30 ml Retinol, hyaluronic acid and more The Derma Co C-Cinamide Radiance Vitamin C Serum 583 30 ml Vitamin C Pilgrim Korean 20% Vitamin C Face Serum 798 30 ml Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of face serum for dry skin? Face serums are highly effective for dry skin as they can provide intense hydration, lock in moisture and soothe dryness. Regular use of face serums may even help improve your skin elasticity, and firmness, reduce flakiness, and irritation, enhance skin texture and boost collagen production. It may even help provide long-lasting hydration and protect your skin from environmental stressors.

How often should I use a face serum? You must use a face serum 1 to 2 times a day. While the application depends on your skin type and concerns, applying a few drops of the serums in the morning and at night can provide nourishment and repair your skin.

Can serums prevent dryness and dullness? Yes, face serums can help prevent dryness and dullness by providing an intense dose of hydration, antioxidants and essential nutrients. They can help to lock in moisture, protect your skin against environmental stressors and promote cell turnover, revealing brighter and smoother skin.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.