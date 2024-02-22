Tips to choose the right face serum for your skin type
Check out this skincare and beauty guide on the important things to think about when selecting a face serum that is suited to your particular skin type.
Skincare and beauty experts insist that it is crucial to choose the ideal face serum based on the individual's skin type because our skin is different from everyone else's so, take into account your skin type and any particular concerns when selecting a face serum. It is essential to recognise what your skin needs to stay as healthy and radiant as possible.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saru Singh, Aesthetic Consultant and Physician, advised, “If you have dry skin, look for serums with glycerin and hyaluronic acid in them because they offer deep moisturising benefits. Due to their ability to regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, serums containing niacinamide or salicylic acid are recommended for people with oily or acne-prone skin. A gentle approach is necessary for sensitive skin, so look for serums that contain calming ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile.”
She highlighted, “Serums high in antioxidants, like vitamin C and E, are beneficial for mature skin because they increase the production of collagen and minimise the appearance of fine lines. Make sure to always read product labels and select serums devoid of allergens, strong chemicals and fragrances. To make sure a new serum is compatible with your routine, run a patch test first. Speaking with a dermatologist can help you receive customised advice based on the particular qualities of your skin.”
Echoing that to get the best skincare benefits, select the face serum that is best for your skin type, Puneet Bansal, Co-Founder of Suroskie, related with how it can be very difficult to sort through the many possibilities that are available on the market. He elaborated on the important things to think about when selecting a face serum that is suited to your particular skin type -
- Know your skin type: Knowing your skin type is the first step in choosing the best face serum. Every kind possesses distinct attributes and necessitates particular components to adequately tackle issues. While oily skin may benefit from mattifying or oil-free serums, normal skin may benefit from general hydration. Serums with nourishing and hydrating substances may be beneficial for dry skin.
- Understand your skin issues: To choose a serum that meets your needs, you must identify the particular issues you have with your skin. Different serums are designed to treat certain conditions, including uneven texture, dark spots, acne, or fine wrinkles. Seek serums containing retinol for its anti-aging properties, salicylic acid for acne-prone skin, vitamin C for brightening and hyaluronic acid for hydration.
- Check ingredients: Give the ingredients list on the serum's box a thorough read. Seek out active compounds that address the issues and skin type you have. If you have sensitive skin, stay away from serums that may irritate it. A range of skin types can benefit from ingredients including niacinamide, peptides and antioxidants, which can provide general improvements in texture and tone.
- Do a patch test: If you have sensitive skin, especially when adding a new face serum to your routine, do a patch test first. Apply a tiny amount to a discrete region and keep an eye out for any negative side effects, such as irritation or redness. It is probably okay to use the serum on your face if, after 24 hours, there are no adverse effects.