Skincare and beauty experts insist that it is crucial to choose the ideal face serum based on the individual's skin type because our skin is different from everyone else's so, take into account your skin type and any particular concerns when selecting a face serum. It is essential to recognise what your skin needs to stay as healthy and radiant as possible. Tips to choose the right face serum for your skin type (Images from Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saru Singh, Aesthetic Consultant and Physician, advised, “If you have dry skin, look for serums with glycerin and hyaluronic acid in them because they offer deep moisturising benefits. Due to their ability to regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, serums containing niacinamide or salicylic acid are recommended for people with oily or acne-prone skin. A gentle approach is necessary for sensitive skin, so look for serums that contain calming ingredients like aloe vera or chamomile.”

She highlighted, “Serums high in antioxidants, like vitamin C and E, are beneficial for mature skin because they increase the production of collagen and minimise the appearance of fine lines. Make sure to always read product labels and select serums devoid of allergens, strong chemicals and fragrances. To make sure a new serum is compatible with your routine, run a patch test first. Speaking with a dermatologist can help you receive customised advice based on the particular qualities of your skin.”

Echoing that to get the best skincare benefits, select the face serum that is best for your skin type, Puneet Bansal, Co-Founder of Suroskie, related with how it can be very difficult to sort through the many possibilities that are available on the market. He elaborated on the important things to think about when selecting a face serum that is suited to your particular skin type -