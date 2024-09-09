Best protein powder for men: 10 top picks to boost muscle growth and performance

Sweating it out in the gym may be a perfect way to maintain a healthy physique. But it is important to combine your workout routine with a well-balanced diet. To optimise your workout, you must include nutrients like protein in your diet. While food is a potent source of protein, taking dietary supplements like protein powders may also help. Made from various protein sources like whey, casein, pea, hemp and soy, the best protein powder may boost your daily protein intake, which may help with muscle growth, repair and overall bodily functions. By providing your body with an adequate amount of protein, you can support your muscle growth goals and increase your strength. Besides muscle growth and recovery, the best protein powder for men may also help support other workout goals like weight loss and improved performance. We have compiled a list of the top protein powders for men that you may try to build muscles, enhance your workout performance and achieve your fitness goals. Fuel your workout with the top 10 protein powders for men.(Adobe Stock)

10 best protein powders for men

Check out this list of protein powders in India, and consult your healthcare provider before including this supplement in your diet:

Boost your workout performance with the MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder. This rich chocolate-flavoured protein powder ensures 50 per cent higher protein absorption and 60 per cent superior BCAA absorption. The brand claims that this protein powder has proven efficacy of absorption, which has a direct positive impact on muscle building. Certified by the Informed Choice Program, this protein powder for muscle growth is free from heavy metals or biological contaminants.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein Powder:

Flavour: Rich chocolate

Protein source: Whey

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Powder promises to deliver 25 grams of protein per serving. Regular intake of this protein powder may help build and maintain muscles. It combines a blend of whey protein isolate and a delicious flavour to build muscle mass and accelerate muscle recovery. Take 1 scoop of this protein powder, which is powered with ProHydrolyse Enzyme Technology.

Specifications of BIgmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey Protein Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Protein source: Whey

Take your workout performance to the next level with the AS-IT-IS Nutrition Atom Whey Protein. With greater bioavailability, solubility and the highest PDCAA score of 1, this protein powder promises to offer 27 grams of protein per serving, 5.7 grams of BCAA and 4.8 grams of glutamine with minimal calories and fat. Regular intake of this protein powder may promote anabolic response by maximising muscle protein synthesis, helps preserve muscle glycogen stores and minimises protein breakdown. The brand claims that this dietary supplement can help to fill the protein gaps, stimulate protein synthesis and reduce muscle soreness.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Protein source: Whey

Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzyme claims to deliver 25 grams of protein per serving. Ideal for gym goers, athletes and sports enthusiasts, this protein powder promises to support intense training. This protein powder is extracted through a cross-filtration method, which ensures that the protein nutrients are preserved. The brand claims that this gluten-free protein powder can help build lean muscles, enhance recovery, support healthy metabolism, boost immunity and reduce muscle loss.

Specifications of Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes:

Flavour: Rich chocolate creme

Protein source: Whey

Ideal for muscle building, the AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate can boost your workout performance. This unflavoured protein powder claims to boost muscle recovery, reduce muscle loss and ensure that you get maximum protein and nutrients. With each serving, this dietary supplement can provide 30 grams of protein for muscle gain and synthesis. The brand claims that this protein is non-GMO, gluten-free and keto-friendly.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Protein source: Whey

Enhance your post-workout recovery with 100 per cent whey protein for rapid absorption. With each serving, this protein powder can offer 24 grams of protein, 5.2 grams of BCAAs, low carb and no sugar. This dietary supplement may elevate recovery, bolster strength and fuel peak performance. It may also maximise training benefits by meeting optimal protein requirements for muscle building and maintenance. The brand also claims that this protein powder is made in a GMP-compliant, FSSAI-registered facility.

Specifications of Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein:

Flavour: Kesar pista

Protein source: Whey

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate might be a good addition to your daily diet. This chocolate-flavoured protein powder claims to offer 28 grams of protein per 29 grams serving size. Free from added sugar and trans-fat, this protein powder may help to gain lean muscles, trigger the synthesis of new muscle tissues and boost muscle recovery. Regular intake of this protein powder may increase muscle size, and strength and promote faster recovery. The brand claims that this product contains low carb, low fat, low lactose and is free from any bloating or lumps.

Specifications of NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate:

Flavour: Chocolate

Protein source: Whey

Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey Unflavoured Protein Powder claims to offer 24 grams of protein per serving, 4 grams of glutamine per serving and 5.5 grams of BCAA per serving. Free from sugar, soy and preservatives, this protein powder may result in better digestion.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey Unflavoured Protein Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Protein source: Whey

MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro Tech claims to help you build lean muscles. With 3 grams of creatine, this protein powder can boost your strength and restore energy for more lean muscles. It contains protein that goes through a multi-phase filtration process to give you pure protein isolate. The brand claims that this protein comes in five unique flavours, and contains 5 grams of glutamine and 6.8 grams of BCAA, which may help in faster recovery from fatigue.

Specifications of MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro Tech:

Flavour: Vanilla

Protein source: Whey

Mypro Sports Nutrition Plant Protein Powder is infused with amino acids. This plant protein powder is free from gluten and may support your keto diet. Fortified with digestive enzymes, this protein powder is free from dairy, soy and allergens. Regular intake of this protein powder may help boost performance, build lean muscles, reduce soreness and support recovery.

Specifications of Mypro Sports Nutrition Plant Protein Powder Pea & Brown Rice Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Protein source: Plant

How to choose the best protein powder for men?

Understand your goals: Before choosing the best protein powder brands, understand your goals. Whether you are aiming to build muscle or support recovery? Your goals will help you select the right type of protein powder. Types: The best protein powders for muscle growth are available in different types, including whey, casein, soy, pea, hemp and egg white. Each type has its advantages. So, get a better understanding of its type to make an informed decision. Ingredients: Make sure to check the ingredients list on the label of the best protein powder for muscle gain. Look for products with minimal ingredients and avoid those that contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and unnecessary fillers. Digestibility: Consider the digestibility factor of the protein powder since not all protein powders are easy on the stomach. If you have any food sensitivities or digestive issues, opt for plant-based proteins or hydrolyzed whey. Mixability: Make sure to opt for the best protein powders for building muscles that are lump-free and easy to mix. Brand reputation: Look for brands that prioritise transparency. Check for third-party testing to ensure the quality and purity of the product.

Top three features of the best protein powders for men:

Best protein powders for men Price Recommended use Recommended dosage MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 2,399 Post-workout 1 scoop Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey 1,361 Pre workout, post-workout 1 scoop AS-IT-IS Nutrition ATOM Whey Protein 1,899 Pre-workout 1 scoop Nutrabay Gold 100% Whey Protein Concentrate with Digestive Enzymes 2,149 Pre-workout 1 scoop AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 1,796 Pre-workout 1 scoop Muscle Asylum Premium Whey Protein 1,243 Post-workout 1 scoop NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 2,230 Gym supplement 1 scoop Bigmuscles Nutrition Crude Whey Unflavoured Protein 999 Accelerate recovery, muscle building 1 scoop MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro Tech 4,799 Post-workout 1 scoop Mypro Sport Nutrition Plant Protein Powder 1,398 Post-workout 1 scoop

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of protein powders? The best protein powder can support muscle growth and help in recovery post-workout and weight management by promoting satiety. This will help you meet your daily protein needs and enhance your overall nutrition by providing essential amino acids.

What is the recommended dosage of protein? The recommended protein intake varies depending on individual needs. Generally, 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight is considered as sufficient for adults. Always consider your age, activity level and health goals when consuming protein. Make sure to consult your healthcare provider before including protein powder in your diet.

How to use protein powder? You can consume it by mixing it into water, milk or smoothie. Consume it post-workout for muscle recovery or as a meal replacement. It can also be added to recipes like oatmeal for an extra protein boost.

Are there any side effects of protein powder? Generally, protein powders are considered safe to consume but excessive intake may lead to digestive issues like bloating, gas or constipation. Some powders also contain artificial additives, which may cause allergic reactions. So, make sure to consult your healthcare provider to get better guidance regarding its dosage.

