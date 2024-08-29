Best calcium supplements for women: 10 top choices to make your bones stronger and healthier

A woman’s body undergoes multiple changes from adolescence through menopause and beyond. Most changes leave a direct impact on bone density and strength. Due to lower bone density than men, women are more prone to bone-related conditions such as osteoporosis. During menopause, women face decreased estrogen, a hormone that protects bones. This is why it is important to keep a check on calcium intake. While a well-balanced diet can provide adequate calcium, supplements may offer additional benefits. It may increase calcium levels in the body, slowing the rate of bone loss, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and providing long-term support for maintaining bone health. So, we have curated a list of the top-rated calcium supplements for women that you may try for stronger and healthier bones. Explore the top 10 calcium supplements for women to maintain bone health.(Adobe Stock)

10 best calcium supplements for women

For women, especially those approaching or going through menopause, consuming the best calcium supplements in India, after doctor’s consultation, can be beneficial.

HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc Tablets might be a good choice for you. These supplements promise to help in fostering bone-building cells. It may support healthy bones, increase the retention of minerals in the body, improve bone density and prevent bone breakage. Packed with a powerful combination of nutrients, these supplements may help maintain muscle strength, promote tissue building cells and accelerate the healing process.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc Tablets:

Item form: Tablet

Quantity: 60 tablets

Support your bone and muscle health with the Swisse Calcium + Vitamin D Supplements. These calcium and vitamin D capsules may help maintain strong bones and teeth. Formulated with naturally derived vitamin D3, this calcium supplement for women may promote the absorption and delivery of calcium to the bone. These unflavoured supplements claim to prevent the risk of osteoporosis and enhance muscle strength and function. The brand also claims these supplements are FSSAI-certified, gluten-free and vegan.

Specifications of Swisse Calcium + Vitamin D Supplements:

Item form: Tablet

Quantity: 90 tablets

Enhance your calcium intake with the Himalayan Organics Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin D3, B12 & K Tablets. It promises to help in fostering bone-building cells. These supplements may also encourage healthy bone regeneration, and increase retention of minerals in the body for improved bone density. Specially formulated for joint support and muscle health, these tablets may help reduce osteoporosis risk.

Specifications of Himalayan Organics Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Vitamin D3, B12 & K Tablets:

Item form: Capsule

Quantity: 120 capsules

HealthyHey Nutrition Vegan Calcium with Magnesium Capsules contain calcium, magnesium, vitamin D3 and vitamin K2. This supplement may support your bone health. The brand claims that its supplement is committed to naturally enhancing health by creating the safest, purest and most effective supplements. These 100 percent pure supplements are also free from additives, fillers, colours, gluten and sugar.

Specifications of HealthyHey Nutrition Vegan Calcium with Magnesium Capsules:

Item form: Capsule

Quantity: 120 capsules

Herbalife Nutrition promises that their calcium supplements can help to build stronger bones. This pack of 60 unflavoured tablets are suitable for adults. Besides calcium, these supplements can also provide you the benefits of magnesium and vitamin D. The brand suggests that this nutraceutical is not medicinal use.

Specifications of Herbalife Nutrition Calcium Tablets for Stronger Bones:

Item form: Tablets

Quantity: 60 tablets

Protect yourself from developing osteoporosis with the INLIFE Calcium and Vitamin D3 Supplements. It is enriched with vitamin D3, which may help with calcium absorption in your body. Take 1 tablet daily to get 500 mg of calcium and 600 IU of vitamin D3.

Specifications of INLIFE Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets:

Item form: Tablets

Quantity: 250 tablets

Boldfit Calcium Tablets for Women is power-packed with the best nutrients. Formulated with a blend of calcium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D and B12, these supplements may help maintain the health of your bones, joints, muscles and immune system. These water-soluble supplements can be absorbed easily by the body to provide antioxidant support, mineral support and immunity support. The brand states that these supplements are free from gluten, sugar, and soy and are GMP-certified.

Specifications of Boldfit Calcium Tablets for Women:

Item form: Tablet

Quantity: 120 tablets

Maintain your bone and joint health with the TrueBasics Advance Calcium for Women. Packed with 1000 mg of calcium citrate malate, which may help support bone density and strength. These supplements contain essential vitamins like vitamin D3 and vitamin K2-MKT that may help enhance calcium absorption. Regular intake of these clinically researched supplements may help reduce the risk of porous and fractured bones. These supplements also include magnesium, zinc, boron, copper, alfalfa, manganese and selenium to help in bone mineralisation and strengthening. The brand claims that this product can improve bone health after menopause, reduce the risk of osteoporosis and protect joints and cartilage.

Specifications of TrueBasics Advance Calcium for Women:

Item form: Tablets

Quantity: 90 tablets

IMMUNESCIENCE Calcium Tablets for Women contains calcium citrate malate, which may enhance the absorption of carbonate form. By combining calcium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin D3 and B12, these supplements may support strong bone and joint health. They may even deliver essential minerals that act as building blocks of bones and skeletal systems. Regular intake of these supplements may help boost your cognitive functioning, fill daily nutritional gaps, and support the body's natural immune defence and nervous system. These chewable tablets are specially developed to enhance mood, regulate blood sugar, improve sleep quality and strengthen bones. The brand claims that this product is non-GMO, gluten-free, gelatin-free, dairy-free, peanut-free, nut-free and does not contain any artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.

Specifications of IMMUNESCIENCE Calcium Tablets for Women:

Item form: Tablet

Quantity: 60 tablets

ZEROHARM Holistic Calcium Tablets for Women contains minerals like magnesium and phosphorus that may help in mineralisation and strengthening of bones. Regular intake of these supplements may increase bone density, maintain bone health, and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions. These clinically proven supplements may even help in increasing immunity, improving physical performance, improving cartilage and supporting muscle strength.

Specifications of ZEROHARM Holistic Calcium Tablets for Women:

Item form: Tablet

Quantity: 60 tablets

What are the benefits of calcium supplements for women?

Supports bone health: The primary benefit of calcium supplements is their role in building and maintaining strong bones. They may help slow down bone loss, and reduce the risk of features and osteoporosis. Reduces the risk of osteoporosis: Calcium supplements may reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a condition that is characterised by weak and brittle bones. Regular intake of calcium and vitamin D3 supplements may help maintain bone density and strength. Helps manage blood pressure: Adequate intake of calcium supplements for women may help relax blood vessels, improve vascular function and reduce the risk of hypertension. When consumed with a balanced diet, these supplements can contribute to overall cardiovascular health. Supports dental health: Calcium helps to maintain strong teeth. Consuming these supplements may protect teeth from decay and keep them healthy. Helps with premenstrual syndrome symptoms: Calcium supplements may also help women, who experience premenstrual syndrome symptoms like mood swings, bloating and cramps. They help to alleviate these symptoms by leaving a stabilising effect on hormones. Improves health during pregnancy: Calcium needs to increase significantly during pregnancy as the developing foetus requires it for bone and tooth development. Calcium supplements may help ensure that both mother and baby receive adequate calcium and support their overall health.

Top three features of the best calcium supplements for women:

Best calcium supplements for women Price Flavour Recommended dose per day HealthKart HK Vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc Tablets with Vitamin D3, Calcium Supplement 299 Unflavoured 1-2 tablets Swisse Calcium + Vitamin D - Supports Stronger Bones 999 Unflavoured 1 tablet Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3, B12 & K- 120 Vegetarian Tablets 710 Unflavoured 1 tablet HealthyHey Nutrition Vegan Calcium with Magnesium, Vitamin D3 & Vitamin K2- Mk7 - BoneMax - Bone Health Complex - 120 Vegetable Capsules 712 Unflavoured 1 capsule HERBALIFE NUTRITION Calcium Tablets for Stronger Bones 997 Unflavoured 3 tablets INLIFE Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets 1,077 Unflavoured 1 tablet Boldfit Calcium Tablets for Women 349 Unflavoured 1 tablet TrueBasics Advance Calcium Supplement 899 Unflavoured 1 tablet IMMUNESCIENCE Calcium Tablets For Women 599 Cherry 1 tablet ZEROHARM Holistic Calcium Tablets 689 Natural 1 tablet

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) How should I choose the best calcium supplement? When choosing the best calcium supplement, consider the type, dosage and any added vitamins. Look for third-party certifications to check the quality and purity of the product. Consult your healthcare provider to determine the risk supplement based on your health needs.

What is the recommended dosage of calcium for women? The recommended calcium intake for women varies by age and life stage. An adult woman aged between 19 to 50 should aim for 1,000 mg per day. Women over 50 need about 1,200 mg daily. Pregnant or breastfeeding women need 100 mg of calcium daily. But, make sure to consult your doctor before taking any supplement.

How to use calcium supplements? You may take calcium supplements with meals for better absorption. Follow the dosage instructions on the label or take it as advised by your healthcare provider for better results.

Are there any side effects of calcium supplements? Calcium supplements are generally safe to consume but high doses may lead to constipation, bloating and gas. Excessive intake may also cause kidney stones and increase the risk of cardiovascular issues.

