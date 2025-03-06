Dabur vs Indulekha: Which is the best oil for hair growth? Know their ingredients, benefits and more

Hair oiling is a tradition passed down from our ancestors. But how to choose the right oil so it is more effective? Are you picking the one that your mom uses or going with the internet trend? These are some of the questions you need to answer before incorporating any oil into your hair care routine. Among the numerous options available, Dabur Amla Hair Oil and Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil are two of the most popular choices, each offering unique benefits. They can maintain healthy, strong, and nourished hair. While both oils promise excellent results, they cater to different hair concerns. Read this in-depth comparison to get a better understanding and choose the best oil for hair growth. Pick the best oil for hair growth between Dabur and Indulekha.(Freepik)

Best oil for hair growth: Product overview

Before picking the best oil for hair growth, get a better understanding of the products:

Dabur Amla Hair Oil is one of the most trusted and widely used hair oils in India. Amla, known as the "power fruit" for hair, is rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that help reduce hair fall, strengthen roots, and promote thicker, shinier hair.

Specifications:

Main ingredient: Amla extracts

Target concerns: Hair fall, thinning hair, weak roots, dull hair

Hair type: All hair types

Why choose Dabur Amla Hair Oil?

Ideal for those facing hair fall and weak hair. Strengthens hair, adds shine, and promotes natural hair color. Affordable and easily available.

Why avoid Dabur Amla Hair Oil?

Strong herbal scent Slightly greasy Some users report packaging issues like leakage.

Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil is a clinically proven Ayurvedic hair oil. It is designed to treat dandruff and improve scalp health within four weeks. Infused with 8 Ayurvedic herbs and essential oils, it may help to eliminate dandruff, reduce hair fall, strengthen follicles and promote a healthy scalp. Unlike traditional oils, it is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, and synthetic dyes, which makes it ideal for those looking for a natural solution to dandruff problems.

Specifications:

Main ingredient: Svetakutaja (anti-dandruff herb)

Target concerns: Dandruff, scalp infections, hair fall

Hair type: Oily, dry, and dandruff-prone scalp

Why choose Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil?

Best for those suffering from dandruff and scalp infections. Clinically tested to reduce dandruff in four weeks. Comes with a self-applicator comb for easy application. Free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic chemicals.

Why avoid Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil?

Expensive compared to regular hair oils. May cause mild scalp irritation initially. Requires consistent use for visible dandruff reduction.

Best oil for hair growth: Ingredients

Know your ingredients before choosing the best hair oil for hair growth:

1. Dabur Amla Hair Oil

1. Amla extracts – Rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, and amino acids, this best oil for hair growth may strengthen hair and promote growth.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids – The best hair oil for women and men with this ingredient can nourish the scalp and enhance hair thickness.

3. Tannins – It may help to maintain the natural color of hair.

4. Essential nutrients – This hair care ingredient may enhance scalp health and strengthen hair roots.

2. Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil

1. Svetakutaja – Known for its potent anti-dandruff and antimicrobial properties, it may prevent dandruff and keep your scalp environment healthy.

2. Neem – The best oil for hair fall neem can maintain scalp health by preventing fungal infections.

3. Brahmi – It may improve blood circulation to the scalp and promote hair growth.

4. Amla – The best oil for hair growth amla may fortify hair follicles and provide nourishment.

5. Essential oils – They may hydrate the scalp, reduce irritation, and promote healthy hair.

What are the benefits of the best oil for hair growth?

1. Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Amla is known for its hair growth-promoting properties, which may help to reduce hair fall and encourage thicker hair. Packed with nutrients like Vitamin C, tannins, and amino acids, it may nourish hair follicles and strengthen strands. This oil may help to fight dandruff, which helps to make the scalp healthier and reduce flakiness. Regular use imparts a natural shine and softness to the hair. It may even prevent premature greying by retaining the hair’s natural color. With its antimicrobial properties, this oil for hair growth can keep scalp infections and itchiness at bay.

2. Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil

It is a clinically proven treatment for dandruff. This product can effectively reduce dandruff in 4 weeks. Packed with the power of 8 Ayurvedic herbs, including amla, neem, brahmi, and svetakutaja, it may help to strengthen hair follicles. This oil may help to reduce hair fall by nourishing the roots and promoting thicker growth. Regular use of oil can enhance blood flow to the scalp and encourage healthier hair growth. It can also act as a natural exfoliator to remove dandruff, dead cells, and buildup. This oil for hair growth comes with a self-applicator comb for mess-free use. The brand also claims that it is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, synthetic dyes, and artificial perfumes.

Best oil for hair growth: Texture & application

Dabur Amla Hair Oil comes with light to medium consistency. It is slightly greasy and has a strong herbal fragrance due to amla extracts. This oil requires manual application and massage into the scalp.

Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil has a lightweight, non-greasy formula. It has a mild Ayurvedic herbal scent. This oil comes with a self-applicator comb for easy, mess-free application.

How to use the best oil for hair growth?

To make the most out of the best oil for hair growth, you must use it correctly:

1. Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Take a small amount and massage it into your scalp and hair. Leave it on for at least 2 hours or overnight for better absorption. Wash with a mild shampoo. Use 2-3 times a week for best results.

2. Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil

Use the self-applicator comb to apply the oil directly to the scalp. Gently massage for a few minutes to enhance absorption. Leave it on for 4-5 hours or overnight. Wash with a gentle shampoo. Apply twice a week for visible dandruff reduction.

Best oil for hair growth: Customer reactions

1. Dabur Amla Hair Oil

Many customers love its affordable price and effectiveness in making hair soft and shiny. Users report reduced hair fall and stronger roots with regular use. However, some customers complained about the strong smell and a few users received damaged bottles due to packaging issues.

2. Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil

Customers appreciate its clinical effectiveness in reducing dandruff. The self-applicator comb makes it convenient to use. However, some customers find it expensive compared to other Ayurvedic oils. A few users report slow results and mild scalp irritation initially.

Best oil for hair growth: Which is the better option?

If your main concern is hair fall, weak roots, or dull hair, Dabur Amla Hair Oil is the better choice. It is affordable, effective, and enriched with Amla to strengthen hair. On the other hand, if you are struggling with dandruff, an itchy scalp, or scalp infections, Indulekha Svetakutaja Oil is the best option. Its Ayurvedic formulation fights dandruff while promoting scalp health. Both oils cater to different needs, so choose the one that aligns best with your hair concerns.

Frequently asked questions Which hair oil is best for hair growth? Coconut, amla, castor, and rosemary oil promote hair growth by nourishing the scalp, strengthening roots, and improving blood circulation.

How often should I apply hair oil? Apply hair oil 2-3 times weekly, leaving it for a few hours or overnight before washing with shampoo.

Can hair oil reduce dandruff? Yes, oils like tea tree and neem oil have antifungal properties that help soothe the scalp and reduce dandruff.

Does oiling hair help prevent hair fall? Regular oiling strengthens hair follicles, reduces breakage, and minimizes hair fall by improving scalp health and hydration.

